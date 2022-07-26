4.82% Y-O-Y Growth Rate of 2022 is Estimated for Automotive Camera Market in China, Driven by Priority of Automotive Safety Among Customers, Deep Dive Analysis of Key Regions and Companies

Automotive Camera Market in China 2022-2026: Priority of Automotive Safety Among Customers to Boost the Growth

Automobile safety is evolving as an important feature for customers, which is leading them to install advanced safety systems in their vehicles. Since the last decade, the automotive industry has been actively working on improving road safety by preventing accidents and reducing injuries.

Most safety measures are focused on drivers, as human errors are the prime cause of accidents. Several technical measures, especially active safety systems, work effectively in preventing accidents by warning drivers to take precautions before the occurrence of accidents.

Thus, continuous developments from automotive camera manufacturers to offer customized products are allowing customers to adopt automotive cameras in China , which will positively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Camera Market in China 2022-2026: High Replacement Costs Associated with Camera Modules to Challenge the Growth

High-end camera systems include several features, such as large screen monitors, GPS navigation, multiple cameras, better image resolution, and night vision cameras.

These may cost between USD 1,000 and USD 1,200 . Major automakers, such as Honda, include rearview cameras in their basic Civic LX model, whereas Chevrolet and Ford have cameras on Colorado and Focus S models, respectively.

Moreover, the aftermarket manufacturing cost of these rearview cameras is relatively low. The low cost of local aftermarket products acts as a major challenge for the growth of automotive cameras offered by major vendors and OEMs in China .

For more insights on the latest drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies. DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT OF THIS MARKET

Automotive Camera Market in China 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

Automotive Camera Market in China 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Aptiv Plc

BorgWarner Inc.

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Magna International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sony Group Corp.

Valeo SA

Veoneer Inc.

WEMAER electronic technology Co. Ltd.

The automotive camera market in China is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

For detailed information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. REQUEST SAMPLE REPORT OF THIS MARKET

Automotive Camera Market in China 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the automotive camera market growth in China during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive camera market size in China and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive camera market in China

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the automotive camera market vendors in China

Related Reports:

Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2021-2025: The market value is set to grow by USD 3.89 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 27.48% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). FIND MORE RESEARCH INSIGHTS HERE

Automotive Camera Module Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2021-2025: The market value is set to grow by 29.52 million units, progressing at a CAGR of 5.88% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The automotive camera module market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Autoliv Inc., Clarion Co. Ltd., Continental AG, and more. FIND MORE RESEARCH INSIGHTS HERE

Automotive Camera Market in China Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.02% Market growth 2022-2026 2567.82 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.82 Regional analysis China Performing market contribution China at 100% Key consumer countries China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aptiv Plc, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sony Group Corp., Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., and WEMAER electronic technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Viewing and sensing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Viewing only - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Vehicle type

Market segments

Comparison by Vehicle type

Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Vehicle type

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aptiv Plc

BorgWarner Inc.

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Magna International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sony Group Corp.

Valeo SA

Veoneer Inc.

WEMAER electronic technology Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio