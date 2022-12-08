$4.89 Billion Worldwide Food Coating Ingredients Industry to 2027 - Featuring Associated British Foods, Bowman Ingredients, Dohler and Ingredion Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Coating Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global food coating ingredients market reached a value of US$ 3.55 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.89 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.48% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Food coating ingredients represent a set of additives and substances added to the surface of food products to improve their texture, aroma, and flavor. They include oils, fats, seasonings, syrup, flour, chocolates, flavor enhancers, sugar, and batter as some of the common food coating ingredients.

They also aid in maintaining the nutritional profile and integrity of items, enhancing the quality of food products, changing surface gloss, and inhibiting moisture and lipid migration. Apart from this, food coating ingredients comprise nanoparticles and antioxidants, due to which they are extensively incorporated in nutritional bars, seafood, and confectioneries. At present, they are mainly available in solid and liquid forms.



With the significant expansion in the food and beverage (F&B) sector, there has been an increasing demand for healthy, ready-to-eat (RTE) and ready-to-drink (RTD) products. This, in turn, has facilitated the adoption of food coating ingredients to improve the organoleptic properties of processed, bakery, fried, and consumer goods, which represents a prime factor currently driving the market growth.

In line with this, significant technological advancements, such as the implementation of electrostatic coatings for enhancing the aroma, appearance, taste, and shelf-life of several food products by eliminating chemical reactions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

Moreover, the introduction of antimicrobial coatings to protect packaged items from spoilage and mitigate the growth of pathogens is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the rising health concerns and awareness amongst consumers regarding the detrimental effects of chemical additives have prompted manufacturers to uptake natural food coating ingredients, which is contributing to the market growth.

Other factors, such as continuous investments in research and development (R&D) activities and strategic collaborations amongst key players to engineer flavored-infused food coating ingredients, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Associated British Foods plc, Bowman Ingredients, Buhler Holding AG, Cargill Incorporated, Dohler, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group plc, Marel, Newly Weds Foods Inc., Roquette Freres and Tate & Lyle PLC.



