$4,991,667 in Direct Purchaser Settlements reached with Automotive Brake Hoses Manufacturers in Price Fixing Class Action Lawsuit

DETROIT, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freed Kanner London & Millen LLC; Kohn, Swift & Graf, P.C.; Preti, Flaherty, Beliveau & Pachios LLP, and Spector Roseman & Kodroff, P.C. ("Settlement Class Counsel") announce that the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan Southern Division ("Court") has approved the following announcement of proposed class action settlements with the Hitachi Metals and Toyoda Gosei Defendants. The lawsuit claimed that Defendants conspired to raise, fix, maintain, and stabilize prices, rig bids, and allocate the supply of Automotive Brake Hoses sold in the United States, in violation of federal antitrust laws.

The settlements affect those who purchased Automotive Brake Hoses in the United States between November 1, 2005 and August 28, 2017 directly from any of the following entities (or depending on the specific settlement agreements, their parents, subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures): Hitachi Metals, Ltd.; Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.; Toyoda Gosei North America Corp.; and TG Kentucky, LLC.

A hearing will be held on June 17, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., before the Honorable Marianne O. Battani, United States District Judge, at the Theodore Levin United States Courthouse, 231 West Lafayette Boulevard, Detroit, MI 48226, Courtroom 250, for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed settlements with the Hitachi Metals and Toyoda Gosei Defendants totaling up to $4,991,667 should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable and adequate; (2) whether the Court should approve the proposed plan of distribution of Hitachi Metals and Toyoda Gosei settlement proceeds to members of the settlement classes; and (3) whether the Court should approve Settlement Class Counsel's requests for an award of attorneys' fees, reimbursement of litigation costs and expenses, and an incentive payment to the Class Representative.

A Notice of Proposed Settlements and Claim Form (the "Notice") was mailed to potential Settlement Class members on or about February 7, 2020. The Notice describes the litigation and options available to Settlement Class members with respect to the Hitachi Metals and Toyoda Gosei settlements in more detail. The Notice also explains what steps a Class Member must take to (1) remain in the settlement classes and file a Claim Form to share in the settlement proceeds, (2) object to the settlements, or (3) request exclusion from the settlement classes. The Notice and other important documents related to the settlements can be accessed at www.AutoPartsAntitrustLitigation.com/AutomotiveBrakeHoses, or by calling 1-888-729-1604, or writing to Automotive Brake Hoses Direct Purchaser Antitrust Litigation, P.O. Box 3747, Portland, OR 97208-3747. Those who believe they may be a member of either of the Hitachi Metals or Toyoda Gosei settlement classes, are urged to obtain a copy of the Notice.

SOURCE United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan Southern Division

Related Links

https://www.autopartsantitrustlitigation.com/AutomotiveBrakeHoses/

