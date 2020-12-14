4 Alpert Schreyer Poe Attorneys Earn Selection to 2021 Super Lawyers®, Rising Stars

BOWIE, Md., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based in Maryland, Alpert Schreyer Poe is home to a team of attorneys often met with acclaim by legal industry organizations. Most recently, Super Lawyers® has recognized four of the firm's attorneys in either the 2021 Maryland Super Lawyers® list or with a 2021 Maryland Rising Stars recognition — distinctions only a select few lawyers earn during their careers.

To earn these distinctions, attorneys must pass the Super Lawyers® review, which is composed of multiple phases. The first of these phases is nomination, meaning attorneys must be either identified by the Super Lawyers® Research Team or nominated by a third party, such as a peer, client, or colleague at their firm. They are then evaluated on a dozen different categories considered by Super Lawyers® to be indicative of professionalism, achievement, and peer regard (e.g. verdicts and settlements, position within their law firm, other accolades, educational background, and more). Then, they are reevaluated by a Blue Ribbon Panel of top-rated attorneys in their respective practice areas.

For each edition of Super Lawyers®, no more than 5% of all the nation's practicing attorneys pass the review and earn a listing in the publication. Likewise, no more than 2.5% of attorneys obtain Rising Stars recognition on an annual basis. Please note: Rising Stars is reserved for early career lawyers (no older than age 40 or in practice for less than a decade) who pass the review.

The Alpert Schreyer Poe attorneys recognized by Super Lawyers® in the 2021 edition were as follows:

Andrew D. Alpert in Bowie, Maryland

in Criminal Defense: DUI/DWI



Criminal Defense



Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff

Michael J. Schreyer in Waldorf, Maryland

in Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff



Workers' Compensation: Claimant



Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff

Both these attorneys are founding partners of Alpert Schreyer Poe and have been selected to Super Lawyers® before. Attorney Alpert has been listed in Super Lawyers® consistently since 2009; Attorney Schreyer earned his first selection in 2012.

Rising Stars recognized the following Alpert Schreyer Poe attorneys in the 2021 edition as such:

Arya Saleh in Bowie

in Criminal Defense: DUI/DWI



Criminal Defense

Shawn Poe in Waldorf

in Workers' Compensation: Claimant

Attorney Saleh first earned Rising Stars recognition in 2016, and Attorney Poe is celebrating his very first recognition from the esteemed publication.

Each of these attorneys has made significant contributions to Alpert Schreyer Poe, a personal injury and criminal defense firm servicing Maryland and Washington, D.C. The firm has helped recover millions of dollars in compensation for clients in injury cases and has protected myriad clients facing criminal charges. The award-winning legal team is known for its fearlessness in taking on complex cases against even the most intimidating entities.

Visit Alpert Schreyer Poe online at dcmdlaw.com for injury claims and andrewalpert.com for criminal cases. For information about Super Lawyers®, visit its website at superlawyers.com.

