$4 Billion Global Settlement Reached for Maui Wildfires Victims

Galiher DeRobertis & Waxman attorneys welcome historic settlement, available to answer key questions

MAUI, Hawaii, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly a year after wildfires destroyed the town of Lahaina, killing more than 100, a global settlement has been reached that would provide $4 billion to resolve claims, including injury, wrongful death, property and other damages claims.

"Our clients still struggle with housing, with keeping their families together, and with providing for themselves and their families. They're still experiencing real hardship and trauma," said attorney Beth Nardi of Hawai'i-based Galiher DeRobertis & Waxman, whose Lahaina home was destroyed in the fire. "As a survivor myself, I can say that I'm relieved that the lawsuits have taken a major step toward a resolution that can allow the community to move forward and rebuild."

The scale and complexity of damages are unlike anything the state has seen and threatened to overwhelm the local court system. The agreement brings resolution to those claims and eliminates a key obstacle to rebuilding.

According to the agreement, Hawaiian Electric (HECO) and other defendants will contribute funds to resolve claims that their actions contributed to the destruction. Monetary awards will be determined on a case-by-case basis, and a framework for that process and other details are still taking shape.

How soon will victims receive money? What happens next?

The first step is for survivors to assemble detailed information about their losses and register to participate. The earliest possible date that funds could be released is mid 2025, but the exact timing is uncertain at this time.

How does this settlement impact victims who have not filed a lawsuit?

Survivors who have not filed lawsuits can still take part in the settlement. Individuals interested in filing a lawsuit should talk with an experienced law firm.

If you don't like the settlement terms, do you have to accept them?

Anyone not satisfied with the settlement can opt out, although the process could take many years to reach resolution.

