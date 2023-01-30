$4 Billion Worldwide Paint Rollers Industry to 2027: Players Include Anderson Products, Beorol, Gordon Brush and Hyde Tools

Jan 30, 2023, 15:20 ET
The global paint rollers market size reached US$ 2.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.51% during 2021-2027.
The global paint rollers market size reached US$ 2.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.51% during 2021-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
A paint roller is a painting tool used for applying smooth coats of paint on walls and other surfaces. Some of the commonly used variants include texture, acrylic, mini paint, sponge, ragging and plastic paint rollers. They consist of a cylindrical roller frame covered with absorbent material, which is mounted on a handle to dip the roller in the paint.
The roller cover is usually cleaned and reused with different paints or disposed of after use. In comparison to the traditionally used paint brushes, paint rollers are more cost-effective as the porous surface holds more paint and effectively distributes an even layer of paint on the surface.
Significant growth in the construction industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. With the rising expenditure capacities, consumers are increasingly spending on the beautification and renovation of their residential and commercial spaces with modern and aesthetically appealing designs. Paint rollers are widely used for applying uniform and smooth designs and textures on walls, ceilings and large furniture.
Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of cost-effective, lightweight, environment friendly and high-quality variants with swift-paint application features, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These novel variants are also extensively used for live graffiti paintings and spill- and drip-proof paintings on false ceilings and facades.
Other factors, including extensive infrastructural development, especially in the developing economies, along with rapid urbanization, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Anderson Products, Beorol, Gordon Brush Mfg. Co. Inc, Hyde Tools Inc., Linzer Products Corp., Marshall Brushes & Rollers Ltd, Premier Paint Roller Company LLC, Purdy, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. and The Wooster Brush Company.
