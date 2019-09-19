4 coaches from the Americas shortlisted as "Future Stars" by Arsenal and WorldRemit

Through the programme, WorldRemit will sponsor two winners – one male and one female – to fly to London for a personalised training session with Arsenal Football Development coaches.

Entries for Future Stars closed on 4 September, and the programme received over 1,400 entries from coaches from across Africa and the Americas.

A panel of judges from WorldRemit and Arsenal Football Development reviewed the applications and selected 20 semi-finalists, including 4 coaches from the Americas, based on the following criteria:

The commitment of the coach to improving the lives of their community

The impact the coach has had on young people within their community

The strength of the coach's proposal to pass on their training on their return home

In recognition of their commitment to using football to bring their communities together, the 20 semi-finalists will receive Arsenal shirts for their youth squad.

What's next for the semi-finalists?

From the 20 semi-finalists, the judging panel will select eight coaches – four male and four female - as finalists. Their stories will be shared on futurestars.worldremit.com in late October and the two winners will be chosen based on a public vote on the website.

Daniel Canning, Managing Director of North America said: "Congratulations to the 4 semi-finalists from across the Americas!

"Our business is all about connecting communities, no matter where they are in the world. We developed Future Stars to celebrate the amazing work that football coaches do to support young people, and have been so impressed by the quality and diversity of the applications this year."

Simon McManus, Head Coach at Arsenal Football Development, added: "Arsenal is thrilled to partner with WorldRemit to recognize coaches who use the power of football to inspire and support young people across the globe.

"We have one of the most successful women's sides in the world and are committed to encouraging greater participation in the sport among women. Through this edition of Future Stars, we hope to further amplify the positive impact that female coaches have on their communities."

Coaches in the Future Stars shortlist from the Americas

Colombia

Luis Alejandro Castañeda Vargas, Coach at Cundinamarca Soccer team in Bogota.

Vivian Johana Pirateque Garzón, Coach at Iguaran F. C. Academy, in Bogota.

Mexico

Arnaldo Correa Plata, Coach in Mexico City.

Jamaica

Tashana Samantha Vincent, Coach at Ballaz International and St. Hugh Preparatory in Portmore.

About WorldRemit

WorldRemit is changing the way people send money. It's easy – just open the app or visit the website – no more agents, no more queues.

Send money 24/7 from 50 to 150 countries.

More ways to receive money (mobile money, bank transfer, cash pickup, and mobile airtime top-up).

Our award-winning customer service team are available to help 24/7.

Over 125,000 5-star reviews for our app.

Backed by Accel, TCV and Leapfrog – early investors in Facebook, Netflix and Slack.

WorldRemit's global headquarters are in London, UK with offices in the United States, Canada, Colombia, South Africa, Singapore, the Philippines, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

About Arsenal

Arsenal Football Club was born when a group of workers at Dial Square armaments factory in Woolwich, notably exiled Scotsman David Danskin and Jack Humble, decided to form a football team to break the monotony of factory life.

Since that Dial Square team played its first match against Eastern Wanderers in 1886, Arsenal has gone on to become one of London's most successful football clubs and one of the most famous names in modern football with millions of passionate followers worldwide.

Steeped in history and tradition, Arsenal Football Club has thrived on a pioneering and innovative spirit that has existed throughout its 133 years in existence. While society and football may have changed during this time, Arsenal has always served to create a sense of community for people in north London, across the UK and around the world.

Since 2015 Arsenal have operated a commercial office in Singapore, as well as at Highbury House, north London.

Isabel Bolivar

ibolivar@worldremit.com

Marketing Manager, North America

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997917/WorldRemit_Gilberto_Silva.jpg

SOURCE WorldRemit

Related Links

worldremit.com

