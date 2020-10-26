4 Corners Offers Discovery Preparation Services During Pandemic

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The legal industry requires a massive amount of paperwork, most of which consists of discovery documents. During this pandemic, remote work has become increasingly the norm. While outsourcing work to companies has been more common than hiring more work-at-home employees, a typical attorney is still unaware of the benefits of outsourcing legal work to a company vs. hiring employees. 4 CORNERS Deposition Summaries, a team of experienced attorneys and paralegals, has been assisting law firms during this pandemic to minimize employee related costs/expenses for attorneys such as payroll taxes, benefits, equipment, office space, and more, by providing remote workers to support with litigation tasks such as discovery. Because 4 CORNERS is a corporation, it is exempt from the California AB5 law, so by saving attorneys time and money, the company is helping law firms become more efficient and competitive while helping them recover costs in the lawsuit.

By outsourcing the legal discovery work, the 4 CORNERS team can work remotely, just like employees without being classified as "employees," with cloud based systems so the attorney can have an opportunity to recover these costs through litigation and court order. The company, which can be found online at www.4CornersDepo.com, has full service discovery team to help law firms with:

Preparing discovery shells

Preparing discovery responses

Preparing discovery summations

Propounding contention discovery

Propounding Form Interrogatories, Special Interrogatories, Requests for Production of Documents, and Requests for Admissions

Preparing meeting and confer letters

Preparing Motions to Compel

4 CORNERS has become the market leader in the legal deposition summary/discovery industry and at the same time helping law firms of all sizes save time and money while they prepare for trial.

About 4 CORNERS Deposition Summaries, Inc.: Founded in 2009 by a certificated paralegal. Based in southern California, 4 CORNERS has the expertise in assisting law firms with remote workers during this pandemic.

For more information on 4 CORNERS, please visit http://4cornersdepo.com/

