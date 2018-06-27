4-County Electric Power Association Expands Use of Southern States Switching Solutions

Southern States made the announcement ahead of the 2018 Southeastern Electrical Exchange Annual Conference and Trade Show, where they will feature their transmission switching solutions and mobile product offerings (booth #411).

The 4-County Electric Power Association is a Mississippi-based electric distribution cooperative that serves more than 47,000 members across nine counties in eastern Mississippi. The co-op cited Southern States' established record of reliable performance and the EV-2's ease of installation – with the resulting cost-savings passed on to member customers – as key factors in its selection. "Southern States and its representatives from TCI Sales, Inc. provide us with responsive support, and their various switching products have performed reliably for 4-County over the years," said Randy Thrash, the 4-County system planning engineer.

Southern States designed its unitized EV-2 disconnect switch solution to offer utilities an easy-to-install and easy-to-use product with high strength, maximum rigidity for terminal connections and maximum circuit security. The EV-2 design enables fine-tuning of synchronous open/close operations, as well as precise contact alignment. Its three, four-hole terminal pads, located on each side of the switch, also contribute to the simple installation process for conductors.

4-County Electric Power Association is a not-for-profit electrical distribution cooperative owned by those they serve. 4-County has been providing affordable and reliable electricity to its members since 1939 as well as serving as a good neighbor and a positive force in the communities they serve. For more information, visit http://www.4county.org/.

Southern States increases utility systems reliability by delivering next generation switching, automation and protection solutions built on a century of service and customer care. Learn more at https://www.southernstatesllc.com/.

