HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A NYC area IT consultant discusses four questions to ask an outsourced IT provider in a new blog article. The informative article first reviews the benefits of outsourced IT and common reasons for changing providers.

The author then lists four important questions to ask an outsourced IT provider regarding response time, support delivery, costs, and expertise. She concludes by emphasizing that business success depends on exceptional IT implementation and support.

"Not all MSPs deliver the same level of service," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "Make sure to ask the right questions."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "4 Critical Questions to Ask When Choosing an Outsourced IT Provider."

"Businesses who report dissatisfaction with their current IT provider list response time as the number one reason for changing providers. Additional top reasons for moving to a new provider include cost and competency."

What Response Time Will You Guarantee?

"A reputable MSP will guarantee a response time when addressing issues. Typically, guaranteed response times vary according to the level of support purchased and the priority level of the problem."

How is support delivered?

"Also, ask questions about support processes, ticketing systems, and procedures. An experienced provider should have advanced support technology and standard procedures for handling various situations."

Choosing an Outsourced IT Provider

eMazzanti Technologies knows that business success depends on exceptional IT strategy, implementation, and support. For 20 years, the company has supported organizations in multiple industries with comprehensive IT services, including business cyber security, managed services and compliance.

