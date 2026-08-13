4 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Named 2026 BTI Client Service All-Stars

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Four attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been recognized as 2026 BTI Client Service All-Stars in a new report from The BTI Consulting Group. The report is based on unprompted, confidential feedback from 350 interviews with chief legal officers and general counsel at Fortune 1000 companies and large organizations.

"Clients don't remember who answered first. They remember who changed the outcome," BTI said of its findings. "Today's clients single out lawyers who help them pivot faster, make better decisions, anticipate what's next, and achieve better business outcomes."

The following Greenberg Traurig shareholders are included in the 2026 BTI Client Service All-Stars:

DeCarlo is a registered patent attorney and electrical engineer who is actively involved in virtually all aspects of intellectual property (IP) counseling. He started his career in the computer industry, and since transitioning to law has spent three decades litigating, licensing, and procuring patents in the software, hardware, artificial intelligence/machine learning, internet, telecom, and networking spaces, among many others. His experience includes litigating patent matters in District Courts around the country, handling matters before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, counseling clients on the strategic use and management of IP assets, and drafting infringement, validity, and freedom to operate opinions.

Feldman, co-chair of the firm's Global Trademark & Brand Management Group and an adjunct law school professor, creates bespoke domestic and international brand management strategies, crafts licensing and transactional frameworks for the commercialization of trademarks and copyrights, and resolves trademark, copyright, domain-name, and publicity rights controversies. He also was recognized in the 2025 BTI Client Service All-Stars.

Minahan advises late-stage private and public companies, as well as investment banks and venture capital firms, in a full range of general corporate and securities matters, including initial public offerings and special purpose acquisition company transactions. He works with clients across a variety of industries including technology, life sciences, medical device, national security, retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, and travel services.

Richards is co-chair of the firm's Global Labor & Employment Practice and global chair of the firm's Retail Industry Practice. He is an established player in the retail industry and represents the full range of companies in the supply chain to address their cross-border and cross-practice legal, business, and operational needs, including designing and implementing compliance programs, responding to enforcement actions, and managing their litigation. Within the firm's Labor & Employment Practice, he drives relationships with clients to manage employment/human resources compliance and mitigate legal risk by preparing employment-related agreements and workplace policies suitable for cross-jurisdictional use; translating those policies into practice through audience-specific operating guides and job aids; auditing company policies, practices, and classifications; and presenting highly tailored, dynamic training sessions to virtually every type of employer audience from the executive and leadership level to rank-and-file employees.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP