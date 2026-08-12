Greenberg Traurig's Farah Ahmed Appointed to Board of Volunteers of America - Greater New York

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Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Aug 12, 2026, 19:15 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farah S. Ahmed, co-chair of the New York Real Estate Practice at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the nonprofit organization Volunteers of America – Greater New York.

Ahmed represents a broad range of investors, owners, operators, and developers in the acquisition, disposition, development, and financing of various classes of commercial real estate.

Established in 1896, Volunteers of America – Greater New York (VOA-GNY) is at the forefront of developing innovative housing, health, and wealth-building services for families and individuals experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness. Through 70+ programs located in New York City, Northern New Jersey, and Westchester County, VOA-GNY delivers services to more than 35,000 adults and children annually. VOA-GNY also advocates for better systems and policies to meet the needs of the community.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP

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