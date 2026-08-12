Joseph Creech Joins Greenberg Traurig to Lead D.C. Metro Real Estate Practice

Former Chair of Venable's Real Estate Group Strengthens Firm's Global Real Estate Platform in Mid-Atlantic Region

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added prominent real estate attorney Joseph W. Creech as a shareholder and chair of its D.C. Metropolitan Real Estate Practice, encompassing the firm's Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia offices. Creech, who previously chaired Venable's Real Estate Group, strengthens Greenberg Traurig's market-leading Global Real Estate Practice and expands the firm's depth in advising clients on sophisticated real estate matters nationwide.

For more than two decades, Creech has advised real estate investment trusts, institutional lenders, commercial developers, investors, and property owners on complex transactions throughout the United States. He represents clients across the full life cycle of real estate investments and developments, spanning a broad array of asset classes, including office, industrial, retail, multifamily, health care, senior living, and data center projects.

"Joe's arrival further strengthens our real estate capabilities in the D.C. metro region and adds to the depth of one of the world's premier real estate practices," Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said. "He is an excellent cultural fit and brings extensive experience advising leading investors, developers, and property owners on acquisitions, development, financing, leasing, and dispositions across a wide range of asset classes. We are delighted to welcome him to the firm."

Creech is the latest in a series of prominent additions that underscore Greenberg Traurig's ability to attract top legal talent across key practices in Washington, D.C. In July, the office welcomed former Deputy Under Secretary at the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security Joe Bartlett, who joined the firm's Government Law & Policy, International Trade, National Security, and Defense, Aviation & Space practices. His arrival followed the June addition of former Federal Aviation Administration Assistant Administrator Christopher J. Senn.

Earlier this year, the Washington, D.C., office also added a six-member government affairs and national security team, including Shareholders Christopher DeLacy, co-chair of the Federal Government Law & Policy Practice; Daniel Sennott, co-chair of the National Security Group; and Joel E. Roberson; as well as senior government professionals Matthew P. Satterley, Misha Lehrer, and James K. Hickey.

"Joe's arrival underscores Greenberg Traurig's continued ability to attract the most accomplished legal talent in the Washington region and beyond," Co-President of Greenberg Traurig and Chairman of the Washington, D.C., office Ernest LaMont Greer said. "Our growth strategy has never been about adding lawyers for the sake of growth. It's about bringing on exceptional practitioners who enhance our capabilities, deepen our client relationships, and strengthen our position in key markets. Joe is exactly that kind of lawyer, and his decision to join Greenberg Traurig reflects both the strength of our platform and our commitment to further strengthening our team in Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia."

Creech's arrival builds on an established real estate and hospitality presence in the region, which includes the firm's Global Hospitality Practice co-chaired by Washington, D.C.-based Shareholders Samantha Ahuja and Nelson F. Migdal. His arrival also reflects Greenberg Traurig's continued strategic growth across its Global Real Estate Practice, which recently welcomed Shareholders Brian L. Helweil in New York and Grant Puleo in San Diego, as well as Construction Law Shareholder William ("Bill") J. Shaughnessy in Atlanta.

"Joe is an outstanding lawyer with an institutional practice that highly complements many of our existing client relationships and areas of focus," Co-President of Greenberg Traurig and Co-Chair of the Global Real Estate Practice Michael J. Baum said. "We remain committed to building a best-in-class real estate team, and adding Joe further strengthens our Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, Mid-Atlantic, and national capabilities. Just as importantly, we have known and worked with Joe for many years. Cultural fit is always a top priority for us, and this is a seamless fit from both a professional and personal standpoint."

"Greenberg Traurig's global, multidisciplinary platform is truly exceptional," Creech said. "My clients operate across jurisdictions, asset classes, and industries, and the firm offers the depth of talent and geographic reach needed to help them navigate their most important opportunities and challenges. Just as importantly, I was deeply impressed by the firm's collaborative culture and its people. For the sophisticated clients I serve, Greenberg Traurig's platform is second to none."

Creech earned both his J.D. and B.A. from Duke University.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP