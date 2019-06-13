4-H & Google Expand Access to Free Computer Science Education to One Million Youth Across the Country

CHEVY CHASE, Md., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today National 4-H Council announced a new $6 million collaboration with Google to bring computer science (CS) education to underserved youth across the country. The collaboration will expand the 4-H Computer Science (CS) Career Pathway to reach more than one million youth over the next three years, with a focus on rural youth and populations that have traditionally had limited access to CS education.

Google's support will build upon its prior investment of over $2 million in funding, to support training and resources which helped establish the 4-H CS Pathway that has reached over 325,000 youth since 2017. The collaboration combines the reach and educational expertise of 4-H, the nation's largest youth development organization, and the power of Google's CS products, educational programs, and employee volunteers who have dedicated more than 1,000 hours to support 4-H youth as they explore CS. Together, National 4-H Council and Google are laying the groundwork for 4-H to bring computer science education—and the opportunities for upward economic mobility it provides—to the 6 million kids it serves each year.

"While talent is everywhere, opportunity is not," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, National 4-H Council. "That's why it's so important to make sure young people everywhere have access to skill-building and mentorship opportunities that will inspire and empower them. This collaboration brings the opportunity to teach life-changing computer science skills to more young people across the country, giving them access to a productive and promising future."

Delivering free computer science education to underserved communities is part of 4-H's effort to provide equitable access to skills that help young people find success in life and career. Whether young people decide to take advantage of career opportunities in CS fields or put their talents to use in other disciplines, the skills they learn along the way—problem solving, digital fluency, creativity—will provide a strong foundation for success.

"We are excited to build on our work with 4-H with an additional $6 million grant to support computer science education in 4-H chapters across the country," said Sundar Pichai, Google CEO. "With this grant, we aim to help more young people develop their coding and leadership skills that will put them on a path for future success."

Google's support will bring new CS education programs to communities across Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon and Virginia. It will also bring substantial resources to expand programming in California, Illinois, Indiana, New York and West Virginia. Read more about the initial collaboration that established the 4-H CS Pathway across 23 states.

About 4‑H

4‑H, the nation's largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4‑H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4‑H is the youth development program of our nation's Cooperative Extension System and USDA, and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3,000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4‑H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4‑H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

Learn more about 4‑H at www.4-h.org , find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/4h and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/4h .

About Google.org

Google.org connects nonprofit innovators with Google resources to solve complex human challenges, and ensure that everyone can participate in the digital economy.

The same technology that makes our lives easier every day can also help solve some of the world's largest problems. That's why we're applying advanced technology to some of our greatest challenges, like using artificial intelligence to help predict natural disasters. Everyone should be able to participate in the digital economy, so we're providing digital skills training for job seekers, supporting online safety and media literacy, and investing in computer science education for students — particularly in underrepresented communities. We know that the best answers often come from those closest to the problem. That's why we join forces with nonprofit innovators, committing Google volunteers, technology, and over $200 million in grants every year to help scale their impact.

To learn more about Google.org, please visit https://www.google.org .

SOURCE National 4-H Council

Related Links

http://www.4-h.org

