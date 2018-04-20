4-H and New York Life Foundation Inspire More Latino Youth to Pursue Higher Education

The Juntos 4-H program, developed by North Carolina Cooperative Extension, works with middle and high school grade Latino youth to provide one-on-one mentoring, life skill workshops, and financial literacy training for participating youth and their families. Between 2015 and 2017, the Juntos 4-H program impacted nearly 400 youth in Texas, New York and Florida, with 87.5% of youth participants reporting increased motivation for high school graduation and 87.4% reporting increased motivation for college attendance.

"Research shows that Latino youth are at the greatest risk of dropping out of school between the ninth and tenth grades," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, National 4-H Council. "New York Life Foundation's support is instrumental in inspiring youth to pursue higher education while building fundamental life skills. We are thrilled that the Juntos 4-H program will continue to change the lives of more youth across the country and help grow the next generation of leaders for years to come."

In recognition of New York Life's dedication to improving education outcomes of Latino youth, the company was awarded the Corporate Leadership Award at the 9th annual National 4-H Council Legacy Awards in Washington, DC on March 20th, 2018.

"The renewed support will enable Latino youth and their families in California and Illinois to gain the knowledge and skills they need to bridge the gap between high school and higher education," said Marlyn Torres, corporate vice president, New York Life. "The Juntos program is helping us reach our goal of preparing more students to graduate high school on time and be ready for college."

"Without Juntos in middle school or high school I wouldn't be the person I am today," said Naomi Rivera, a former Juntos 4-H participant who is now a college student and Juntos 4-H mentor. "Before I joined Juntos, I had no motivation to pursue college. This program gave me the push to believe 'maybe I can do something with my life.'"

ABOUT THE NEW YORK LIFE FOUNDATION

Inspired by New York Life's tradition of service and humanity, the New York Life Foundation has, since its founding in 1979, provided more than $250 million in charitable contributions to national and local nonprofit organizations. The Foundation supports programs that benefit young people, particularly in the areas of educational enhancement and childhood bereavement. The Foundation also encourages and facilitates the community involvement of employees, agents, and retirees of New York Life through its Volunteers for Good program. To learn more, please visit www.newyorklifefoundation.org.

ABOUT 4-H

4-H, the nation's largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation's Cooperative Extension System and USDA, and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs. Learn more about 4-H at www.4-H.org, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/4-H and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/4H.

