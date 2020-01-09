4 Hands Brewing Co. Releases Highly-Anticipated 2020 Madagascar Lineup

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 4 Hands Brewing Co. today announced that its 2020 Madagascar release will be available for public sale beginning on January 12 at 11AM at the 4 Hands brewery in downtown St. Louis. The Madagascar release, an Imperial Milk Stout aged in bourbon barrels with whole Madagascar vanilla beans (9.3% ABV), is a full-bodied stout with strong notes of vanilla, marshmallow, chocolate and coffee.

4 Hands will also offer six variants of the Madagascar release for purchase, including the third installment of 4 Hands' Single Barrel Series – Madagascar Imperial Milk Stout with whole vanilla beans aged in Papa's Pilar Marquesas Blend Rum Barrels (10% ABV). Additional Madagascar variants that will be available include re-releases of Madagascar Coconut & Cacao (9.3% ABV, $24) and Madagascar Maple (10% ABV, $24), as well as brand new releases for 2020 including Madagascar Zambia Single Origin Coffee in collaboration with Sump Coffee (9.3% ABV, $24), Madagascar Cobbler (9.5% ABV, $26) and Madagascar NITRO (9.3% ABV, $10). More information about the 2020 Madagascar lineup can be found on the 4 Hands event page .

4 Hands will also be offering an exclusive gift set featuring the Papa's Pilar Madagascar release along with a bottle of Papa's Pilar Marquesas Blend Rum Finished in Whiskey Barrels ($75). Papa's Pilar Marquesas Blend, a limited-edition rum launched in Fall 2019, is comprised of seven hand-selected rums that are aged between five and 24 years and sourced from countries spanning the Caribbean, U.S. and Central America, then finished in #4 Char Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Barrels.

Due to high demand for Madagascar Stout and variants, the releases and gift set will be offered on an allocated basis. The event is not ticketed and will run until it is sold out.

About 4 Hands Brewing Company

4 Hands Brewing Company, located in St. Louis Missouri, will provide the craft beer enthusiast a handcrafted portfolio inspired by the American Craft movement as well as Traditional Belgian and French style Farmhouse ales.

The Barrel Aged Program will produce a truly unique line of beers. The use of Wine And Spirit Barrels containing an array of adjuncts (fruit, herbs, spices) in conjunction with wild yeast strains will enhance the flavors to produce a one of a kind beer.

The 4 Hands Tasting Room is open seven days a week. Open Monday-Thursday 12PM-10PM, Friday and Saturday 12PM-12AM, and Sunday 12PM-9PM.

1220 S. 8th Street, St. Louis, MO 63104, 314-436-1559 www.4handsbrewery.com

About Papa's Pilar© Rum

Papa's Pilar© Rum – in both Dark and Blonde expressions – is an ultra-premium, artisan-crafted rum inspired by Ernest "Papa" Hemingway, an author, explorer, story-teller, conservationist, bon vivant and Key West local who is celebrated for what he was not: a spectator. Papa's Pilar's expressions are born of hand-selected, multi-sourced rums and are artfully blended by Master Blender, Ron Call.

For more information and where to 'find rum,' please visit www.papaspilar.com, "like" Papa's Pilar on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/PapasPilarRum

LIVE COURAGEOUSLY. DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

Hemingway®, Papa's Pilar® and Never a Spectator® are trademarks of and used under license of Hemingway, Ltd. New York, NY 10001. © 2019. All Rights Reserved

SOURCE Papa's Pilar Rum; 4 Hands Brewing Co.

