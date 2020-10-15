4 in 10 Americans Feel Safe Dining Indoors Amid COVID-19 According to ValuePenguin.com Survey
Another 42% of remote workers also feel safe returning to the office.
Oct 15, 2020, 12:40 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic has uprooted day-to-day life for many Americans, in the name of safety. However, American's tolerance for restrictions has shifted as they begin to feel safer about some of those day-to-day activities.
ValuePenguin asked more than 1,000 consumers about their feelings on safety, who they trust for COVID-19 information and their thoughts on returning to work.
Key findings:
- 4 in 10 Americans feel safe dining indoors amid the coronavirus crisis. That number jumps to 57% for Republicans, 49% for Gen Xers and 46% for men.
- Nearly 1 in 10 consumers don't trust any source for coronavirus-related information. Only 15% trust local or national media, while just 14% trust the White House.
- Women are more likely to trust doctors, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Dr. Anthony Fauci — director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — for information about the coronavirus pandemic, while men are more likely to trust family, friends, social media and the White House.
- 42% of remote workers feel comfortable returning to the office, but 13% want a vaccine available before going back.
- 21% percent of Americans are definitely not interested in participating in contact tracing initiatives.
View full report: Activities Americans Feel Safe or Unsafe Doing During the Pandemic
About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, part of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.
Media Contact:
Nadia Gonzalez (Mrs.)
[email protected]
SOURCE ValuePenguin.com