4 in 10 Gen Z Say They Wish Social Media Had Never Been Invented as In-Person Alternatives Gain Traction

Ville App Launches New 'Vibe' Feature to Make it Easier for Friends to Invite You Out

DENVER, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sick of the scroll, the generation raised on the internet is searching for real-life community, and Ville is stepping in to help. The in-person-first social app helps users discover nearby events, connect with others, and participate in local communities, all without the pressure of digital follower counts or endless scrolling.

In the years following the pandemic, Gen Z has increasingly sought out in-person ways to build community as dissatisfaction with traditional social media grows. That shift shows up in polling: in an online U.S. survey of 1,006 Gen Z adults (ages 18–27) fielded August 8–15, 2024 by The Harris Poll (in collaboration with Jonathan Haidt's research team), 40% agreed with the statement that they wish social media had never been invented.

Ville's mission is to use technology to connect people in person, organically, offering an alternative to traditional social media. Since Q4 2024, Ville has been supporting locals in their search for in-person community and partnering with community organizers to create these opportunities.

Ville is designed around recurring events, inspired by third places as a setting for organic connection. "When you see the same community every week, people start to recognize you. You become part of something simply by showing up; it's really that simple. The technology that helps you do that should be simple too," said Ville founder Daniel Meese.

Third places — spots where we show up regularly and interact organically — have been a hot topic for years. In a national survey of 6,061 U.S. adults (18+) designed and conducted by the American Enterprise Institute's Survey Center on American Life, fielded March 10–28, 2025, 72% of Americans who regularly run into people they know at their third place say they live in a "tight-knit community."

Ville's members are setting an intention to meet people in person with Ville's new Vibe feature, enabling them to instantly notify their connections of what they feel like doing together (e.g., "I feel like dancing"), with a countdown so their friends don't miss the moment. "Based on early user feedback, people go out more when their friends can see their Vibe, because it signals what they're up for," said Meese.

Ville is available for free on iOS and Android

Ville is an unconventional social app bringing back the tradition of in-person community, helping people find nearby events and connect in real life. Use Ville's "Chip In" feature to request items and sign up to bring them to events. Ask the group chat without swapping numbers, add plans to your phone's calendar in one tap, and get directions in one tap. Set your Vibe to let your connections know what you're up for. Learn more about Ville here.

