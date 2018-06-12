4-Legger® Launches the First USDA Certified Organic Dog Shampoo with a Safe and Non-Toxic Aloe Base

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With no regulations in the dog grooming industry pet parents who care about ingredients have been frustrated when purchasing dog shampoo. Products that claim to be all natural and organic often contain synthetic ingredients with links to health concerns.

4-Legger's new lineup of products will have pet parents looking for the USDA Seal on the front of the bottle 4-Legger is committed to giving every dog a healthy bath. Clean Ingredients. Clean Dogs.

Three years ago, 4-Legger's line of USDA Certified Organic to Food Grade Shampoos established a higher standard of safety. Unfortunately, a big problem remained. How could pet parents know 4-Legger's products were made with all natural and organic ingredients when the USDA doesn't have a "made with organic" symbol to be used on the front of the bottle and catch the consumer's eye?

4-Legger's new product line solves that problem by being the first and only aloe based USDA organic dog shampoo to meet the high standards of the National Organic Program to display both the words "Certified Organic" and the USDA seal on the front of the bottle.

Melissa Boland, CEO commented, "When I was diagnosed with breast cancer on the day my beloved dog, Henry Clay passed away from cancer linked to environmental toxins, I knew I had to be a voice of change. We are so proud to be the first aloe based USDA dog shampoo on the market and have made it much easier for pet parents to select a truly all natural and organic dog shampoo simply looking for the seal on the front of the bottle."

The five new products include a USDA Organic Lavender Dog Shampoo made with calendula and St. John's Wort to soothe sensitive, dry, and itchy skin. An Organic Lemongrass Dog Shampoo with powerful all natural moisturizers like organic hemp seed oil, organic shea butter, and organic sunflower oil. 4-Legger's USDA Certified Organic Neem with Orange Essential Oil Dog Shampoo is an uplifting blend for dogs that simply need to maintain healthy skin as well as those plagued with biting pests, irritated skin, or dermatitis caused by allergies, flea bites, or environmental conditions. The USDA Organic Peppermint and Tea Tree Oil Dog Shampoo is a great alternative to medicated dog shampoo for dogs with yeast or bacterial infections. The USDA Organic Aloe Dog Shampoo combines organic aloe juice with organic coconut, shea butter, olive, sunflower, and jojoba to create a gentle formulation to relieve itchy skin, moisturize dry skin, and soothe irritated skin.

For more information on 4-Legger visit www.4-Legger.com.

About 4-Legger®

4-Legger™ is on a mission to give every dog a healthy bath using sustainably sourced (planet friendly), cruelty free and superior quality safe, non-toxic dog grooming products. Every day we work passionately to be better pet parents and to find ways to lower our dogs exposure to environmental toxins. We are committed to being a voice for safe and non-toxic dog grooming products and to providing an educational forum on the health and safety of our furry family members! Clean Ingredients. Clean Dogs!

