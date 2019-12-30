4 Million Downloads of "AROUND" Social Network Application in One Month

BARCELONA, Spain, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Around is a fast growing social network committed to connecting people and bridging the blurred line separating the digital and physical world. Around application (http://www.aroundco.com/) has made an impressive growth, and has almost 4 million installs within the first month of its launch.

The fast growth of this application has occurred in countries like Spain, Sweden, Russia and some Middle Eastern countries. It aims to make life easier for the users through social media either for businesses or users.

AROUND Social Network App Features

Social media may have made the physical life more strange and difficult nowadays, but Around aims to connect the social and physical world together and to facilitate a more enjoyable and easier life for new generation.

Around team believes that social media has closed our hands to connect with each other in physical life, and that we needed a specific tool that would make social media a complement to our physical life.

Around application consists of following features:

Navigate Plans Around You:

Users can choose the mood they are in to discover countless plans happening nearby, all of which suit their current state of mind.

Organize plans with friends or new people with the help of personalized recommendations, reviews and in-app messaging.

Filter the search to make sure you ' re only looking at convenient plans.

re only looking at convenient plans. Choose who you want to show your plans to: everyone , friends or remain private.

Enjoy an Optimized Shopping Experience:

Activate your Bluetooth to receive ' Winks' with relevant promotions happening Around you.

Winks' with relevant promotions happening Around you. Only receive sales and discounts when you ' re near the store or shop promoting them.

re near the store or shop promoting them. Immerse yourself at museums, parks and zoos by combining the physical scenery with personalized games, quests and content on your digital device.

Earn Credits to Spend on Businesses Around You

Receive credits by simply watching ads, checking in at places and leaving reviews

Credits can be spent in any business registered at Around.

Around gives half of revenue from advertisement back to users, so you can treat yourself at your favorite stores.

Discover the People Around You

Share your plans, explore different places through friends' view points and stay up to date with what people Around you are doing.

view points and stay up to date with what people Around you are doing. Add pictures and posts to your profile to share them with friends.

The fast growing application soon will become a day-to-day tool used by everybody to make plans, discover events and businesses or to meet new people.

Around can be downloaded from Google Play, Apple store or from its website at http://www.aroundco.com/.

Media Contact: JIMMY LANE

Phone: +34 653 72 03 75

Email: 231610@email4pr.com

Press Release by: Akhbar Rasmi

SOURCE AROUND Application