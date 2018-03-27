4 Million Euros for Userlane, the Navigation System for Software

MUNICH, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Userlane is a software company that offers a navigation system for software that allows users to understand and operate any application without formal training. The Munich-based tech company raised four million euros to finance its expansion and to further develop its product.

The series A investment round was led by Capnamic Ventures.

Seeding investors High Tech Gründerfonds, main incubator and FTR Ventures also participated in the new financing round.

"We believe that Userlane's team, together with its technology, and customers all point to a great opportunity to create a successful company," says Olaf Jacobi, managing partner with Capnamic Ventures. "Userlane addresses an extremely large and untapped market. We're thrilled about working with the people at Userlane."

Large corporations such as Allianz, Deutsche Telekom and LBS, together with public institutions like the City of Munich, already adopted Userlane to train their employees on software.

Software companies such as Celonis or Shore integrated Userlane within their own product to onboard and guide their users. Userlane tackles a growing global market with a volume of $10 billion.

"Digitization hinges on people. Technology needs to pave the way to disruption instead of becoming a hurdle. Our mission is to completely close the knowledge gap between humans and machines so that everyone can effectively operate any software without any training," emphasizes Hartmut Hahn, co-founder and CEO of Userlane.

About Userlane

Userlane is a Munich-based SaaS company founded by Felix Eichler, Kajetan Uhlig and Hartmut Hahn whose mission is to close the knowledge gap between humans and machines by allowing anybody to use any software application without training. The ability to operate software proficiently needs to go from being an acquired skill to becoming implicit know-how for everybody.

Userlane provides a navigation system for software, allowing users to immediately and fully operate any software application without prior knowledge. Userlane's interactive guides steer people through processes in software applications and provide step-by-step on-screen assistance by showing users how to accomplish tasks in real time.

Contact:

Kajetan Arno Uhlig

press@userlane.com

Phone: +49 176 821 609 89

Userlane GmbH

https://www.userlane.com

About Capnamic Ventures

Capnamic Ventures (www.capnamic.com) is one of the leading early-stage Venture Capital investors in Europe with branches in Berlin and Cologne.

The VC firm principally focuses on tech startups that operate in German-speaking markets. Additionally, Capnamic also cooperates with international investor partners. Every portfolio company can rely on the support of Capnamic's global business network.

Capnamic's wide scope of competence derives from the experience the firm accrued by taking part in over 70 investments, numerous trade sales, successful IPOs, and is rooted in the entrepreneurial experience gathered by its team members. Capnamic's managing partners are Christian Siegele, Jörg Binnenbrücker and Olaf Jacobi.

Contact:

Sebastian Schüller

sebastian@capnamic.com

Phone: +49 170 648 38 76

Capnamic Ventures Management GmbH

www.capnamic.com

About the main incubator

Main Incubator GmbH, or main incubator for short, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Commerzbank. The company is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. As the research & development unit of the Commerzbank Group, main incubator deals with future topics and emerging technologies such as blockchain, big data, machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometrics, robotics, virtual reality, cloud, open API, wearables, IoT and quantum computing.

Through strategic investments in tech-driven startups main incubator participates in innovations and makes them available for Commerzbank and its customers. By developing its own prototypes, main incubator is proactively shaping innovations and is thus a strong partner for Commerzbank on its way to a digital technology company. By promoting the FinTech ecosystem and the monthly "Between the Towers" series of events, main incubator pursues the goal of identifying innovations at an early stage.

Contact:

Anne Kredig

anne.kredig@main-incubator.com

www.main-incubator.com

About High-Tech Gründerfonds

High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF) is Germany's most active seed-stage investor. Since its launch in 2005, the HTGF has financed almost 500 tech-driven start-ups and realised more than 89 exits. With a volume of EUR 886 million in three funds, the HTGF focuses on start-ups in the sectors software, media, internet, hardware, energy and automation, life sciences (medical technology, diagnostics, biotechnology) and chemicals. External investors have invested over EUR 1.6 billion into the HTGF portfolio in more than 1,200 follow-on financing rounds. The HTGF is backed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, the KfW Banking Group, more than 30 leading industrial companies as well as the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft e.V.

Contact:

High-Tech Gründerfonds Management GmbH

Niklas Raberg, Investment Manager

Phone.: +49.228.823001.00

Fax: +49.228.823000.50

info@htgf.de

www.high-tech-gruenderfonds.de

