$4 MILLION IN FRESH FUNDING FEEDS ORGANIC GROWTH AND INNOVATION FOR HOBOKEN FARMS

Indie Brand adds Butter & Calabrian Chili Marinara to Clean Label Pasta Sauce Line

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hailed as a "Top Pick" by the New York Times, Hoboken Farms® is turning up the heat in the marinara aisle with its newest flavor: Butter & Calabrian Chili, launching on the heels of an unconventional raise. The funding, led by brand loyalists, accelerated nationwide distribution and product innovation. The latest in a lineup of clean-label, no-added-sugar sauces, Butter & Calabrian Chili features coveted certifications including KETO, Gluten-Free and Seed Oil Free.

The entire line of Hoboken Farms sauces now features Seed Oil Free Certification.

An Unconventional Fundraise

With growth in the $3.9 billion U.S. pasta sauce category on the rise, Hoboken Farms captured the attention of savvy investors who also happened to be farm market enthusiasts and fans of the brand. The company secured more than $4 million in recent funding, enabling expanded production, distribution, and innovation.

"A wonderful thing happened," said Brad Finkel, CEO and founder of Hoboken Farms. "When customers learned that we were considering a raise, several stepped forward as investors. We are thrilled to have longtime fans become part of our scaling initiative."

From Farm Market Favorite to Supermarket Standout

What started as a foodie's side-hustle by Brad Finkel over three decades ago turned into a thriving network of farm market stands serving thousands who line up every weekend for the extraordinary pasta sauce now hitting its stride at supermarkets nationwide. The company recently doubled sales and boosted retail distribution by 40% with select varieties available online and in-store at retailers coast-to-coast, including Acme, Central Market, Giant Food, Jewel, Kings, Kowalski's, Pavilions, ShopRite, Stew Leonard's, Stop & Shop, The Fresh Market, The Turnip Truck, Wegmans and Whole Foods.

Clean-Label Recipes, Cult-Favorite Flavor

Rolling out to stores now and available on Amazon and Hobokenfarms.com, Butter & Calabrian Chili is perfect tossed with pasta, served with roasted vegetables, enjoyed atop "drunken pizza," or as a comforting swap for any hot sauce. Crafted with real butter, sweet tomatoes, caramelized onions, and the warm, spicy heat of Calabrian chili, this sauce offers a rich flavor with the power to transport.

"This luxurious marinara is like nothing else on shelf," continued Finkel. "But like everything from Hoboken Farms, this recipe reflects authentic input and inspiration from conversations with countless farm market customers, outdoors under tents, who join us to taste, try, and buy our most glorious sauce at farm markets each weekend. Each jar pays homage to the heritage of the brand's namesake city, famous for its hard-working community, artistic energy and legendary food culture."

Hoboken Farms was built on simple clean ingredients, award-winning 'new school retro' nostalgic design, and a commitment to delivering a world-class flavor experience and category-defining ingredient transparency. Now available in 5 varieties (Marinara, Vodka Sauce, Basil Marinara, Low Sodium and Butter & Calabrian Chili) Hoboken Farms prominently displays up to six third-party certified transparency badges on the front of each label to ensure that families can see, trust and confidently enjoy each jar.

About Hoboken Farms

Since 1992, Hoboken Farms has participated in up to 800 local farm markets per year, where its standout pasta sauce quickly earned cult status. In 2023, the emerging brand became the only one in its category to successfully transition from farm stand to supermarket shelf, where more consumers can now find the famously clean-label, premium sauce at retailers nationwide. Independently operated, the company remains committed to transparency, integrity, and the same community spirit that started it all. The entire line of sauces now features Seed Oil Free Certification.

To learn more about why Hoboken Farms is "beyond awesome, it's sauce-um™," visit us at https://hobokenfarms.com/.

Media Contact: [email protected]

