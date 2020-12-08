4 of the Top 6 Types of Cybersecurity Incidents Are Now Related to Insider Actions, Netwrix Research Finds

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a cybersecurity vendor that makes data security easy, today announced findings from its 2020 Netwrix Cyber Threats Report which reveal cybersecurity risks related to insiders are now more common than external threat actors. In fact, since organizations went remote, four of the top six types of cybersecurity incidents they experienced were caused by internal users: accidental mistakes by admins (suffered by 27% of respondents), accidental improper sharing of data by employees (26%), misconfiguration of cloud services (16%) and data theft by employees (14%).

Based on the findings, it is not surprising that 79% of CIOs worry that users are now more likely to ignore IT policies and thus pose a greater threat to security. Moreover, incidents related to inside actors were among the hardest for organizations to detect. For example, a significant portion of respondents needed weeks or months to detect data theft by employees (26%), improper employee data sharing (18%) and admin mistakes (12%).

Other survey findings include:

Incidents caused by admin mistakes were more common for large enterprises (1,001+ employees) than for mid-sized and small organizations. 33% of large enterprises reported suffering at least one incident caused by a negligent admin since WFH began.

70% of financial organizations are concerned about insider data theft during the current remote work phase. Pre-pandemic, only 30% were focused on this risk.

41% of educational institutions reported improper sharing of sensitive records by employees, which is the highest result among all verticals analyzed.

"In this age of remote work, the insider threat can't go unaddressed. We cannot emphasize enough the importance of paying attention to how employees handle sensitive data and follow security policies. Now is the time to revisit the founding principles of security — including tracking user activity, automating change and configuration auditing, and enabling alerts on harmful actions — to ensure that insider misbehavior is detected and addressed in a timely manner," said Ilia Sotnikov, VP of Product Management at Netwrix.

The 2020 Netwrix Cyber Threats Report summarizes feedback from 937 IT professionals worldwide about the cyber threats they have recently faced and how quickly they were able to respond. Netwrix conducted this online survey in June 2020 to understand how the pandemic and ensuing work-from-home (WFH) initiatives changed the IT risk landscape.

To get the complete findings of the Netwrix 2020 Cyber Threats Report, please visit www.netwrix.com/2020_cyber_threats_report.html.

About Netwrix

Netwrix makes data security easy, thereby simplifying how professionals can control sensitive, regulated and business-critical data, regardless of where it resides. More than 10,000 organizations worldwide rely on Netwrix solutions to secure sensitive data, realize the full business value of enterprise content, pass compliance audits with less effort and expense, and increase the productivity of IT teams and knowledge workers.

Founded in 2006, Netwrix has earned more than 150 industry awards and been named to both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.netwrix.com.

CONTACT:

Erin Jones

Avista PR for Netwrix

P: 704.664.2170

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Netwrix

Related Links

http://www.netwrix.com

