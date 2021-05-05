4 Reasons Why You Should Eat Delicious Seafood this Summer

The American Heart Association suggests eating at least two servings of seafood each week, which helps provide you with essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids and lean protein. Not only is seafood good for you, but also for the whole family!

Get the flavors of summer in your backyard with seafood boils, lobster rolls, crab cakes, tuna steaks and more.

"Seafood is a nutritious protein choice that is important for children's brain development - one of the many reasons I feed it to my boys," says registered dietitian Jessica Miller, mom of three and nutrition communications manager for SNP. "It is so versatile, which means I can pair it with a variety of flavors to make everyone in the family happy. Our favorite options include shrimp, salmon, crab, tuna and more!"

To encourage Americans to enjoy the many benefits of eating delicious seafood, the Eat Seafood America! campaign offers these reasons to add fish and shellfish to your menu:

Tasty Meals for the Whole Family: To amp up the flavor and nutrition of your summertime meals, seafood can be easily added to your favorite recipes. If you don't want to heat up the kitchen, there are plenty of no-cook fish dishes or seafood is great on the grill. There are even a lot of options your kids would like ! Seafood Is Simple: Seafood cooks quickly and can take on your favorite flavors and seasonings - such as this recipe for Easy Shrimp Skewers, a light and hassle-free family meal. Kids especially love to help make the kebabs and to eat off a stick! Bring on the Health: Seafood has amazing benefits from heart health to memory retention to better sleep, and it provides essential nutrients that support immune health , such as omega-3s, that help keep you and the whole family feeling great. Making Memories: Trying new seafood together can be a bonding experience for the entire family and helps introduce more fun into meal planning. Think about themed nights or meals that remind you of your favorite vacation spot.

As you heat up your grill this summer, try one of these delicious and healthy seafood recipes that will be sure to be a crowd pleaser. For more summer inspired recipes like the ones below, visit eatseafoodamerica.com .

Easy Shrimp Skewers

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4-6

Ingredients:

12 wooden skewers

1 medium zucchini, cut into large chunks

2 medium bell peppers (any color), cut into large chunks

1 red onion, cut into large chunks

1 cup cherry tomatoes

1 lb. shrimp, peeled, deveined, tails on

olive oil

sea salt, to taste

1 lemon, juice only

Instructions:

In a bowl, soak skewer sticks in water for at least 10 minutes to prevent burning on the grill.

Preheat the grill to medium-high heat.

Build skewers by alternating zucchinis, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and shrimp, pushing ingredients closely together on each skewer. Brush each with olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt, to taste.

Cook skewers about 9 minutes, rotating every 3 minutes until veggies and shrimp are seared but not overcooked. Remove and place on a large platter.

Drizzle with lemon juice and serve.

BBQ Salmon with Grilled Vegetables

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10-12 minutes

Servings: 4-6

Ingredients:

1 bell peppers, cut into large chunks

1 red onion, cut into large chunks

1 zucchini, thick sliced

2 cloves garlic, grated

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1/2 tsp. salt

4 -6 skin-on salmon fillets

1/2 cup BBQ sauce

3 Tbsp. sliced green onions

Instructions:

Preheat the grill to medium-high. You can also use a grill pan, skillet or bake in the oven inside at 425 degrees.

On a baking sheet, add vegetables, garlic, salt, and toss with 1 to 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil. Arrange in a single layer.

Place the baking sheet over the hottest part of the grill, and let vegetables sear, turning to sear on all sides.

Meanwhile, brush both sides of the salmon with remaining oil, and lay each fillet skin-side down on the grill. Brush each salmon with a generous amount of BBQ sauce. Close the grill and let the salmon cook for 6-8 minutes. Brush with more BBQ sauce, and cook salmon for 2-4 minutes more, until salmon becomes slightly firm to the touch, being careful not to overcook.

Move vegetables to a platter when finished, and serve salmon fillets over grilled vegetables. Sprinkle salmon with sliced green onion and serve!

If you're feeling a little bit more adventurous, try firing up the grill for swordfish or tuna steaks. Other great filet options that can withstand the high heat from the grill are black cod (sablefish), bluefish, catfish, mackerel, red snapper, and trout, each with their own flavor profile and long list of health benefits. More tips on successfully grilling seafood are available online.

