4 Reasons Your Blonde Hair Could Be Turning Yellow And Why Purple Shampoo Is A Must Have for Blonde, Silver, and White Hair

What is Purple Shampoo?

Purple shampoo is purple colored shampoo that distributes purple pigment to neutralize brassy, yellow tones. Purple is used because, if you take a look at the color wheel, it is the direct opposite color of yellow. This means purple and yellow cancels one another out. Therefore, when using purple pigment on brassy, yellow tones it color corrects your hair's hue restoring it to its former bright, cooler color.

How to Use Purple Shampoo

If you can't seem to keep your hair bright, purple shampoo offers a good solution to keep unwanted warmth under wraps. We love Total Results SOSILVER to brighten up our blonde woes. Alternate using it with color safe shampoos—or mix them together for less violet deposit.

Start by using once a week and build up if needed. If you start to notice a purple tone in your hair, put the purple shampoo down! Opt for a clarifying shampoo to remove the tone and keep your purple shampoo routine to once a week or less.

4 Reasons Your Hair Could Be Turning Yellow

1. Natural Underlying Pigment

If you have blonde hair: You are familiar with the term gloss or glaze (aka the step 2 or your coloring service). When hair is lightened, an underlining pigment of pale yellow exposed in the hair that's often "controlled" with a gloss or in-salon treatment. If you are stretching your time in between visits, you may find that your hair starts to turn a yellow tone. This is likely because you are overdue for a color treatment.

What you can do in the meantime, aside from incorporating purple shampoo into your cleansing routine, be sure to use a shampoo for color treated hair like Biolage R.A.W. Color Care to help maintain your gloss between services.

If you have white hair: Sometimes when hair loses melanin (i.e pigment) and turns white or gray, there's still a residual tone of yellow left in the hair. This can leave hair looking dull and drab. Purple shampoo can help over time but for a lasting impact, request silver highlights or gloss in the salon.

2. The Environment Can Cause Damage to Hair Color

Pollution, smoke, chlorine from swimming can all contribute to yellow tones in the hair. Wear hats to prevent sun damage and protect your hair from environmental pollution. If you are a swimmer, opt for a swim cap. Be mindful that even your shower H2o can create mineral deposits of high iron. Install a water-filtering shower head to ban chemicals out of your water.

3. Hair Color Damage Caused by Styling Products and Tools

Shampoos, conditioners, hair sprays, waxes, aerosols, etc. can leave a yellowish deposit on the hair. Even applying too much heat from a hot tool can create a yellowish tone. Always use a heat protectant spray when styling like Style Link Heat Buffer or primer like Biolage R.A.W. heat Styling Primer and invest in good hot tools that won't damage your hair during use.

To balance this type of yellow pigment, first use a clarifying shampoo to remove yellow tone and then graduate to purple shampoo.

4. Health & Diet

Oils from the scalp, medication, diet and health conditions can contribute to yellow tinge in white or blonde hair. If you have any concern about your health or diet and how it can be affecting your hair, be sure to reach out to a doctor.

