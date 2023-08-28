4 RIVERS PROPERTY GROUP, DECLARATION PARTNERS, AND BIG CYPRESS CAPITAL FORM JOINT VENTURE TO DEVELOP SELF-STORAGE FACILITIES IN SOUTHEAST US

-- JV closes on first property in Southwest FL

-- JV expects to build a geographically diversified portfolio of self-storage facilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and BETHESDA, Md. and NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 4 Rivers Property Group, Declaration Partners, and Big Cypress Capital (the "Partnership") have formed a joint venture to develop Class A self-storage facilities in growth markets throughout the Southeastern US.

Concurrently, the Partnership also announced it held its first land closing in Southwest Florida in 2Q 2023. Development on the high-traffic, high-demographic by-right site is anticipated to commence by early 2024 and deliver approximately 12 months later.

The Partnership intends to partner with best-in-class third-party operators for leasing and management of each of its projects. The management company for the venture's first project will be announced at a later date.

"We are thrilled to continue to build on our successful self-storage development strategy by adding our first Florida project to the portfolio," said Wes McAdams, a principal at 4 Rivers.

"Current market headwinds should create interesting opportunities to add to our already growing pipeline. Declaration has proven to be a constructive capital partner and we are excited about the prospects of a long-lived partnership together," added Ryan Downs, also a principal at 4 Rivers.

"This JV brings together trusted, proven partners with deep experience in self-storage in a growing region of the country," said David Rabin, a managing director at Declaration Partners.

"The successful creation of this joint venture between Declaration Partners, 4 Rivers, and Big Cypress exemplifies and validates our primary organizational thesis and further establishes proof of our emerging manager platform's unique value proposition," said Big Cypress principal, Max Mazzone.

The Partnership anticipates making additional announcements for other upcoming projects in high-growth Sunbelt markets in the coming months, with the intention to build out an attractive and geographically diversified portfolio over the coming years.

ABOUT 4 RIVERS PROPERTY GROUP

4 Rivers Property Group is a pure-play self-storage platform focused on the acquisition and development of institutional-quality storage assets in high growth MSAs. 4 Rivers' mission is to identify investment opportunities that we believe offer our clients and partners the most durable and compelling risk-adjusted returns in dynamic capital markets environments. The principals of 4 Rivers Property Group have over 50 years of real estate investing and capital markets experience, having acquired or developed over nearly 20M square feet of commercial real estate with a total capitalization in excess of $4.0B over their careers. www.4riverspg.com

ABOUT BIG CYPRESS CAPITAL'S HEADWATERS STRATEGIC OPERATOR PLATFORM

Big Cypress Capital is an investment management firm based in Naples, Florida. Big Cypress Capital's Headwaters Strategic Operator Platform focuses on cultivating capital partnerships with real estate operators and institutional JV partners that result in long-term value creation. www.bigcypresscap.com

ABOUT DECLARATION PARTNERS

Declaration Partners is a private investment firm that seeks to be a value-added capital partner and strategic resource to management teams and asset owners where patient, flexible capital provides an advantage. Declaration has approximately $2.1 billion in assets under management across its investment strategies, which include real estate, tactical growth equity, fund seeding, and other opportunistic strategies. Anchored by the family office of private equity veteran and philanthropist David M. Rubenstein, Declaration invests on behalf of family offices and like-minded institutional investors. The firm was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York with an office in the Washington, DC area. www.declarationpartners.com

Media Contact: Karen Widmayer, [email protected]

SOURCE 4 Rivers Property Group