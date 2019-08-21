4-Tell Personalization Achieves "Built for NetSuite" Status

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 4-Tell, a data-driven personalization and predictive analytics company, announced today that its 4-Tell Personalization SuiteApp has achieved "Built for NetSuite" status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Computing Platform, helps organizations build customer loyalty and increase revenue by quickly implementing product recommendations and conducting a predictive search on any NetSuite SuiteCommerce site.

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides partners with the information, resources and methodology required to help them verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps have been built to meet these standards.

"Buyer expectations vary from person to person and moment to moment, which makes providing a seamless customer experience extremely challenging," says Ken Levy, chief data scientist and co-founder, 4-Tell. "Our SuiteApp makes it easy for companies to add multi-channel personalization to their site, and further enhance customer data to deliver the best experience for customers. We are excited about this new collaboration with NetSuite and developing the first of many SuiteApps for our customers."

4-Tell Personalization helps create memorable, personalized experiences for customers by showing them relevant products based on their individual behaviors. It uses a machine-learning algorithm to analyze each customer's journey in real time to provide recommendations that keep them engaged and discovering new products.

"Consumers increasingly demand a more connected and personalized commerce experience," said Guido Haarmans, VP, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. "4-Tell is addressing a huge need by launching the first of many planned SuiteApps to better leverage analytics in SuiteCommerce to deliver better customer experiences across channels."

For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite . For more information about the integrated solution, please visit www.suiteapp.com/4-Tell-Personalization .

About SuiteCloud

Oracle NetSuite's SuiteCloud is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading provider of cloud-based financials / ERP software suites, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built on top of mature and proven business processes.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) who build apps for SuiteCloud. All available SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit http://www.netsuite.com/developers.

About 4-Tell

4-Tell is the market leader in data-driven personalization and intelligent collaboration. 4-Tell enables merchants to build long-term relationships with customers and increase revenue. Digital commerce solutions include real-time product and content recommendations, product idea boards, 360 customer profiles, segment analytics, and enhanced site search.

For more information, please visit www.get4tell.com .

