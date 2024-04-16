4 Things Parents of Blind or Visually Impaired Youth and Teens Should Look for in a Summer Camp

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for Wayfinder Family Services' Camp Bloomfield, which is free of charge for children and teens who are blind or visually impaired.

Here are 4 things parents of blind or visually impaired children and teens should look for in a summer camp:

Wayfinder's Camp Bloomfield program offers free summer camp for blind and visually impaired children and youth. The accredited camp has adapted activities and fosters independence and a sense of belonging. Learn more at www.WayfinderFamily.org/camp

Adaptive camping activities: Look for traditional camping activities such as archery, horseback riding, hiking, swimming, rock-climbing wall, ropes challenge course, arts and crafts and more. At Wayfinder's Camp Bloomfield, these activities are adapted for all ages and abilities.



Independence skills: From obstacle courses that help with new surroundings to packing techniques that assist with organization, search for a camp that teaches independence skills. "I believe that every camper will come home with a sense of belonging, newfound independence and skills that will help them navigate the real world," said Annelie Du Plessis, Recreation Programs Manager of Wayfinder's Camp Bloomfield.



Expert recreation staff: Explore camps with fewer campers, a low camper-to-staff ratio and a camp nurse onsite. Wayfinder's Camp Bloomfield ratio is 1:3 and staff are trained in orientation and mobility. Many of the staff also have vision loss themselves and serve as role models to campers.



A sense of belonging: Look for an inclusive camp that fosters real-life social networks and community. "It felt good to be with other kids with visual impairment. I hadn't met anyone who understood my situation with my eyes. It felt good to talk about it. I just love Camp Bloomfield," said Lucas, an 11-year-old camper with visual impairment.

Wayfinder's Camp Bloomfield Youth/Teen Camp for ages 7-17 will take place from June 17-22, 2024 at Pathfinder Ranch in Mountain Center in Southern California (near San Bernardino National Forest). Transportation to and from camp is included. Registration closes on April 30, 2024.

About Wayfinder Family Services

Wayfinder Family Services provides expert, individualized support and services to children, youth, adults and families—from people with vision loss and developmental disabilities to children in need of temporary shelter, foster care and adoption.

