4 Times Entertainment presents the World Premiere of 'The Soul of Broadway - Impossible Dreams' Starring TV and Broadway Leading Man Terron Brooks

This night of reimagined songs will take audiences through a journey of love, loss, and the hope of a new tomorrow. The Soul of Broadway pulls back the curtain for a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to live out impossible dreams.

Brooks states, "I conceived The Soul of Broadway to take the stories of the songs outside of the Broadway musical and make them relevant to everybody, no matter where they are in life. I thought if I had a blank canvas to create I could come up with something unique and special, putting my SOUL into it. The messages and themes take a universal human form beyond genre. The show allows me to tell my story in my style woven through the iconic songs people love."

The Soul of Broadway concert will boast an array of newly arranged Broadway favorites by Mark Vogel such as a 90's R&B take on "Not While I'm Around" from Sweeney Todd, "Something's Coming" from Westside Story, sonically inspired by a mix of Michael Jackson and Bruno Mars and a stripped-down anthemic rendition of "Tomorrow" from Annie, to name a few. Vogel, a BMI award-winning TV and film composer who has worked with John Stamos, The Beach Boys, Natalie Cole, Queen Latifah, Joan Rivers and Megan Hilty, is the Musical Director for The Soul of Broadway.

On the heels of the live spectacle, Brooks will release The Soul of Broadway's full-length album on November 8, 2019. "In 2018, I started collaborating with Mark Vogel and we recorded 'The Impossible Dream' with just the piano and the magic happened. We were off and running to create a "Terron Brooks" album in sound and style that felt original although we were covering Broadway songs. I wanted this recording to be rebellious and turn songs on their head," Brooks states. Sylvia MacCalla joined Brooks and Vogel comprising the arranging, producing team that saw the vision through to completion. The 10-track offering will be available digitally on all major media outlets. Advance physical copies will be available on the night of the debut of the show.

One month earlier, on October 8, 2019, Brooks and 4 Times Entertainment will debut Brooks first music video, a rock/gospel version of "The Music of The Night" from the new album at this link: https://youtu.be/OOggNddS0Ts .

