4 Tips on Talking to your Loved Ones about Life Insurance

ERIE, Pa., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- February is the time of year when store shelves are full of chocolate and candy hearts for Valentine's Day. February is also "Insure Your Love Month." A way to remind you that getting life insurance today can ensure your loved ones are financially protected in the future.

Erie Insurance offers four tips to get the conversation started.

February is Insure Your Love Month, a perfect time to start the discussion about getting a life insurance policy for you and your loved ones.
1. Take a positive approach. One of your first objectives is to get everyone talking positively. Happiness, ambition and hope are great subjects to frame family continuity. One of the easiest ways to do that is to talk about life goals:

  • What kinds of careers or important pursuits do your loved ones envision?

  • What educational, professional or personal achievements matter most?

  • What positive steps can be taken to anticipate and overcome likely obstacles?

    By starting the conversation off on a positive note, you establish a "can-do" spirit that keeps everyone focused on life over the horizon.

2. Discuss the benefits of your insurance coverage. Benefits like mortgage protection, student loan protection and funeral cost coverage safeguard your family's dreams. By associating benefits with common goals, it becomes easier to focus on the practical, nuts-and-bolts aspects of your coverage than on the dispiriting reason it's needed in the first place.

3. Share the practical aspects before they are needed. There are some things that everyone should know, like where your life insurance documents are stored, how the claims process works and your policy number and insurance agent information. This information is crucial when it comes time to file a claim.

4. Know Your Options. Exploring and understanding your life insurance options is an important part of establishing the kind of security your family needs. Make sure you've discussed your coverage options with your agent as you plan the protection you'll be discussing with your family.

You're not just insuring your life; you're insuring your family's future and peace of mind. Understanding and communication are key components to a fruitful family discussion of life insurance.

Learn more about life insurance options from Erie Family Life or talk to your local ERIE agent for a free quote.

About Erie Insurance
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 12th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

