4 Travel Insurance Tips for Adventurous Winter Travelers

Jan. 2, 2020 -- More travelers are planning adventurous experiences this winter, with interest increasing more than 150% compared to last year, according to customer data from travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth.



With more travelers taking to the slopes, Squaremouth reveals 4 travel insurance tips that even the most daring adventure-seekers should know before participating in activities this winter.



Don't Pay More for Popular Winter Sports

Common winter sports like skiing and snowboarding can be covered under a standard travel insurance policy, and don't require expensive upgrades. Even extreme activities, like heli-skiing or ice climbing, can be covered by policies specifically designed to cover those more dangerous activities.



Squaremouth tip: Many travel insurance policies don't explicitly list all the activities they cover. Call your travel insurance provider, or use this activity selection matrix, to ensure your sports are covered.



Expensive Equipment Rentals and Lift Tickets Can Be Reimbursed

Travelers can be reimbursed for all of their prepaid costs, including equipment rentals, lift tickets or lessons, if they have to cancel or interrupt their trip for a reason covered by the policy.



Squaremouth tip: Remember to insure one-off costs like rentals or lessons. If you are prevented from traveling because of an illness, injury, or unexpected winter storm, you may be reimbursed for these often expensive arrangements.



Costly Medical Evacuation Can Be Covered

With the majority of travelers staying stateside for their winter trips this year, medical evacuation coverage can be a key benefit, as most U.S. health insurance companies do not cover evacuation services. This benefit can coordinate and cover evacuation if a traveler is injured while skiing or snowboarding in the mountains, where medical care isn't easily accessible.



Squaremouth tip: Consider a medical-only policy. Domestic travelers can typically spend less on a travel insurance policy, than on their primary medical deductible, especially if an evacuation is required.



Protection for Personal Sports Equipment

Some travel insurance policies provide reimbursement if a traveler's sports equipment is lost or damaged during their trip. This benefit can also reimburse travelers if they incur additional expenses renting new equipment on their trip.



Squaremouth tip: Don't assume your equipment will be covered, as some policies exclude sports equipment. Review your policy to ensure you have adequate coverage for any personal equipment you plan to bring along.



