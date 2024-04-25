4 university colleges in Denmark join forces to enhance on-site and remote education for radiographers with Sectra Education Portal

LINKÖPING, Sweden, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will provide its platform for medical education, Sectra Education Portal, to four university colleges in Denmark. With the solution, they aim to elevate the educational experiences for their radiographer students, ultimately better preparing them for future professional environments. Additionally, the solution will facilitate the sharing of educational materials between the university colleges.

The four university colleges adopting Sectra's platform for medical education are University College Nordjylland (UNC), University College (UCL), Københavns Professionshøjskole (KP) and Professionshøjskolen Absalon. They are located in different parts of Denmark, spreading from the capital Copenhagen to the southern part of the country, all having multiple campuses.

"We have previously used what you might call a lite version of the Sectra PACS with the purpose of making clinical images a part of our training program. By transferring to the education portal, we look forward to greatly enhancing the learning experience for our radiographer students. For the faculty, this will facilitate the development of tailored learning materials, lessons, and assessments, while enabling the sharing of material and lessons among the four universities and their campuses," says Katrine Borg-Hansen, Head of Education, UCL.

The contract for the Sectra Education Portal was signed during the fourth quarter of Sectra's 2023/2024 fiscal year and will provide the university colleges with a realistic Sectra PACS-environment with advanced visualization tools and a multidisciplinary library of real anatomical and clinical cases. This will allow users to study cases that mimic real-life experiences in the diagnosis, treatment planning and monitoring of a wide range of medical conditions. In addition, the cloud-based portal allows users on-demand access to the learning content from their own devices, facilitating self-directed learning. It is also easily scalable, if needed, and can be used by many users in different faculties, which makes it possible for universities to share resources between sites.

"A significant challenge facing the healthcare system today is the shortfall of radiographers available to conduct imaging exams, leading to substantial delays in diagnosis and patient care. Across many countries, attracting students to enroll in radiographer programs at universities is extremely difficult, and of the students who actually start, too many drop out before graduation. Therefore, making the education for radiographers more attractive is of huge importance. I am honored to receive the confidence and support of these four esteemed university colleges," says Johan Carlegrim, President of Sectra's business unit Medical Education.

He continues, "This marks a significant step forward in enhancing educational standards and ultimately, patient care in Denmark."

The Sectra Education Portal is a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service solution that provides visualization tools and content at the university, at home or at the hospital. The portal is used by over 60 countries worldwide and includes a large number of anonymized medical cases and images that have been collected in collaboration with Sectra's customers. It comprises anatomy, histopathology, radiology, traumatology, orthopedics, oncology, surgery and other specialties. It also allows the import of own material, which facilitates tailor-made lessons.

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, universities and institutions to boost medical education, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2022/2023 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,351 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

