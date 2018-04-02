4 Ways To Get Your Songs Heard By Today's Hit Songwriters At The 2018 ASCAP "I Create Music" EXPO

Here are four ways that EXPO attendees can get their songs in front of panelists whose own music has been heard by millions:

"EXPO Factor" Attendee Showcase: Monday, May 7 - ASCAP EXPO's ultimate new artist showcase is back for a second year, moving up in venue size and featuring a wider field of competition. A star-studded panel of judges will select their favorites until one winner remains. The "EXPO Factor" champion will receive a grand prize valued at $5,000 from RSPE Audio Solutions and will receive a 1:1 session with YouTube on developing a YouTube channel. Sign-up here (April 22 deadline): https://www.ascap.com/news-events/Events/2018/EXPO/expo-factor

Genre Feedback Sessions - Featuring specific mentors for R&B/ Hip-Hop, Pop/Rock/Country as well as Grammy-winning songwriter Darrell Brown's renowned all-day "multi-genre feedback sessions," these opportunities give music creators the chance to take a deep dive into their original music with one or more of their genre's brightest minds. This level of intimate guidance from a top songwriter or producer is truly an unparalleled experience. Sign-up here (April 15 deadline): https://www.ascap.com/news-events/Events/2018/EXPO/feedback-form

[iStandard] Producer & Rapper Showcase: Tuesday, May 8 - Celebrating its tenth anniversary, the [iStandard] Producer & Rapper Showcase will feature ten "I Create Music" EXPO attendees (eight producers and two rappers) performing their best beats and bars for a selection of hip-hop's most influential figures in front of a live audience. Sign-up here: https://www.istandardproducers.com/events/ascap-istandard-producer-rapper-showcase/

The Women's International Music Network's She Rocks Showcase: Tuesday, May 8 - is another great opportunity to check out performances from an eclectic array of EXPO attendees. Celebrating its fifth anniversary, the "She Rocks" Showcase will feature EXPO's finest undiscovered talent alongside a performance from hit songwriter and powerhouse vocalist Priscilla Renea. Renea will perform songs from her upcoming album, telling her own story with the poetic prowess and unstoppable knack for melody that has brought hits to life for Rihanna, Mary J. Blige, Pitbull, Fifth Harmony and many others.

Now in its 13th year, the ASCAP "I Create Music" EXPO is the largest conference of its kind in the United States. In addition to showcases and feedback sessions, the 2018 "I Create Music" EXPO will include nearly 200 panelists from across the music business covering dozens of compelling topics, from a keynote conversation with pop superstar Meghan Trainor, to a look at what a manager does and how to get one, to an update on current legislation affecting songwriters and more.

To register for all this and more at the 2018 "I Create Music" EXPO, taking place at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles from Monday, May 7 through Wednesday, May 9, please visit: www.ascap.com/exporegister

