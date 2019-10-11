NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Video marketing is one of the most effective ways to generate leads and boost sales. Video content is engaging, as evidenced by the success of streaming platforms including YouTube and Twitch, and the fact that it's versatile in the topics it encompasses makes it a smart investment. Nonetheless, there are a few ways for one to make their advertising efforts stand out among the competition. As provided by Carola Jain, here are 4 ways to improve your Facebook video marketing.

Provide captions with videos. By performing a cursory scroll on Facebook, it's easy to notice that most videos feature subtitles. One of the reasons for this is that while videos on Facebook automatically play, they don't feature audio until a user enables it. This is where subtitles come into play, since they provide context to the images a viewer is presented with. No matter how short a video on Facebook is, it should include captions; this will have a considerable impact on video marketing efforts moving forward. Experiment with different video formats. What one must know about Facebook video marketing is that it isn't an exact science, which is why experimentation is encouraged. For example, one may assume that video content shot horizontally is ideal, as it reflects traditional video. On the flipside, video content shot vertically tends to perform better on mobile platforms, which are just as important as desktop platforms, if not more so. Experiment with different formats to see which offers more engagement. From there, marketing efforts should be adjusted accordingly. Promote Facebook video content. The more eyes that Facebook video content attracts, the better it will perform. This is a given, but one may not consider the importance of promotion across other social media platforms. What this does, in theory, is attract an audience that may not have been found otherwise. Furthermore, it encourages viewers to find content creators on Facebook so that they can more closely follow the work that they publish. Though video is the content being consumed, marketing on different platforms shouldn't be ignored. Include a call to action. Like any piece of promotional material or content, a Facebook video should include a call to action. This instructs or encourages a viewer to complete a certain action after watching a video. Such an action could be clicking a "learn more" link, visiting a testimonials page, signing up for a newsletter, or completing a transaction. Regardless, the best Facebook video marketing campaigns feature CTAs that viewers can carry out. This is arguably the most important tip that Carola Jain can offer.

About fishbat: fishbat is a full-service NYC internet marketing company that takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs. The fishbat team understands the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

SOURCE fishbat

Related Links

http://www.fishbat.com

