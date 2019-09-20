$40.36 Bn Learning Management System (LMS) Markets - Global Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Learning Management System (LMS) - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Learning Management System (LMS) market accounted for $7.65 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $40.36 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors such as growing consequence of elearning in commercial and academic setups, wide administration initiative for expansion of LMS, and rising implementation of digital learning which are propelling the growth of the market. However, less incentive and commitment to accept LMS solutions which is hampering the growth of the market.

Learning management system is software appliances which provide infrastructure, tools and context to provide e-learning and guidance solution to the organization and its learner. The learning management system has risen rapidly since the previous years and is estimated to be the rising technology in software business. Mainly academy these days is providing internet access to their students, and frequently there are internet cafes within an on foot distance from the university campus, so that the student can make use of learning management system.

Based on the Deployment Model, The cloud-based deployment model is likely to lead the market over the forecast period. Company are switching to cloud-based model so that they can focus more on their core competencies and worry less about their resources becoming outdated with quick growing technology. Furthermore, cost effectiveness is another motivation that adds importance to cloud-based deployment model.

By Geography, North America has shown quick recognition of latest learning pedagogies and this has additional pressed the LMS market for this region. In this region, enterprise is now changing to mLearning for enhanced results and expediency of use. Due to the superior technology there in the region, students are digitally more associated and responsive of eLearning and interactive course contented.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Services

5.2.1 Support Services

5.2.2 Implementation Services

5.2.3 Consulting Services

5.3 Solution



6 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market, By Delivery Mode

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Instructor-Led Training

6.3 Distance Learning

6.4 Blended Learning



7 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market, By Deployment Model

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Software as a Service (SaaS)

7.3 Proprietary

7.4 Open-Source

7.5 On-Premises

7.6 Cloud



8 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market, By Module

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Virtual Classrooms

8.3 User Management

8.4 Talent Management

8.5 Student Management

8.6 Progress Management

8.7 Performance Management

8.8 Online Courses

8.9 Mobile and Social Learning

8.10 Learner Management

8.11 Interaction and Integration Technologies

8.12 Content Delivery and Management

8.13 Comprises Content Management

8.14 Communication & Collaboration

8.15 Assessment and Testing

8.16 Administration

8.17 Other Modules



9 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market, By Ecosystem

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Tutoring Services

9.3 Testing Organizations

9.4 Software Providers

9.5 Proctoring Services

9.6 Payment Gateway Providers

9.7 Hosting Service Providers

9.8 Content Providers

9.9 Content Delivery Networks

9.10 Colocation Services

9.11 Authoring Tool Providers

9.12 Accreditation Providers

9.13 Equipment Providers

9.13.1 Enclosures

9.13.2 Professional Development Units (PDUs)

9.13.3 Servers

9.14 Other Ecosystems



10 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Virtual Instructor Training

10.3 Technology Training

10.4 Distance Learning



11 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Corporate

11.2.1 Telecommunications

11.2.3 Software and Technology

11.2.4 Small and Medium Enterprises (SME)

11.2.5 Scientific Research

11.2.6 Retail

11.2.7 Private Organizations

11.2.8 Pharmaceuticals

11.2.9 Manufacturing

11.2.10 Large Enterprises

11.2.11 IT

11.2.12 Hospitality

11.2.13 Higher Education

11.2.14 Healthcare

11.2.15 Entertainment and Media

11.2.16 Consulting

11.2.17 Biopharma

11.2.18 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

11.2.19 Government and Defense

11.2.19.1 Transport

11.2.19.2 Utilities

11.2.20 Other Corporates

11.3 Academic

11.3.1 Higher Education

11.3.1.1 Colleges

11.3.1.2 Universities

11.3.2 K-12

11.3.2.1 Kindergarten

11.3.2.2 Primary Education

11.3.2.3 Secondary Education



12 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 IBM

14.2 Oracle

14.3 SAP

14.4 Pearson

14.5 Mcgraw-Hill

14.6 Adobe Systems

14.7 Blackboard

14.8 MPS

14.9 SumTotal Systems

14.10 Schoology

14.11 Saba Software

14.12 Ispring Solutions

14.13 Instructure

14.14 Epignosis

14.15 Docebo

14.16 D2l Corporation

14.17 Crossknowledge

14.18 Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc.

14.19 Absorb Software

14.20 (G-Cube)



