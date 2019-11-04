40-80 Spirits Group Helps Emerging Spirit Brands Compete Globally

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Vaughn proudly introduces 40-80 Spirits Group, a leading consulting, branding, and marketing firm catering to entrepreneurs and celebrities looking to enter the distilled spirits industry.

As total sales, profits, and market share continue to rise in the craft spirits segment, emerging brands and entrepreneurs need experienced resources to make the leap from concept to market. Charles Vaughn has 20+ years of experience as a brand owner and developer. "I created 40-80 Spirits Group to provide entrepreneurs looking to break into the industry with a one-stop resource to help them get from concept to market." The complex array of corporate, regulatory, operational, and logistic issues can be viewed as a strong barrier to entry that would otherwise prevent would-be successful brands from coming to life. "As a brand owner, I've personally experienced the challenges of developing a quality product and getting it into the market." Charles Vaughn, Founder.

40-80 Spirits Group will assist those looking to create new and exciting brands with consulting services covering: corporate setup, regulatory & licensing, production, logistics, branding, marketing, and brand activation. "Having an experienced team on your side can reduce the time it takes to launch and save money by avoiding needless delays and mistakes." Simply said, 40-80 Spirits Group leverages their industry know-how to your advantage.

40-80 Spirits Group has the capability of helping you create domestic or international products. The company has an affiliate import business capable of importing and distributing your product(s). Additionally, international marketing, activation, and distribution services are extended to brands looking to expand their reach globally.

"I've had several projects ask for assistance over the years. There simply isn't a relevant turn-key advisory solution available for people wanting to start a brand. That ends TODAY. Together we can develop new brands and products that will give the distributors more options and the consumers something to really get excited about. Superior products, business practices, marketing and brand activation, and talent are the keys to a successful craft spirits company." Charles Vaughn.

