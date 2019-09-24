40 for 40: Tufts Health Plan Foundation Contributes $1 Million to Over 40 New England Non-Profits to Mark Tufts Health Plan's 40th Anniversary

News provided by

Tufts Health Plan

Sep 24, 2019, 09:00 ET

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tufts Health Plan Foundation announced today it is donating an additional $1 million to area non-profits focused on health equity and the social determinants of health. The 40 grants will be distributed to organizations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island in honor of Tufts Health Plan's 40th anniversary and its longstanding tradition of giving back to the community. This $1 million is above the Foundation's annual grantmaking levels.

(PRNewsfoto/Tufts Health Plan)
(PRNewsfoto/Tufts Health Plan)

"We recognize that non-profit organizations are on the frontlines of service and play a crucial role in building stronger and healthier communities for all of us," said Tom Croswell, president and CEO of Tufts Health Plan. "These angel grants are a way of saying 'thank you' to those organizations addressing the economic and social conditions that influence the health of our diverse communities and helping them to keep up the great work they do."   

The $25,000 grants—10 in each of the states where Tufts Health Plan serves members—support a range of nonprofit organizations doing exemplary work to promote community health and wellness. The organizations receiving grants work on a variety of issues including housing and homelessness, assistance to vulnerable children and families, and ensuring a complete count in the upcoming U.S. Census. (Census data are used to determine the distribution of federal funds, grants and support to states, counties and communities.)

"We know that health happens where we live, work and play," said Nora Moreno Cargie, president of Tufts Health Plan Foundation and vice president for corporate citizenship at Tufts Health Plan. "Our motivation is to boost organizations addressing issues that adversely affect health and reduce health disparities."

The Tufts Health Plan Foundation has given more than $35 million to community organizations since 2008 and will give nearly $5 million in community grants this year.

The anniversary grants were awarded to:

Agency on Aging of South Central Connecticut

Connecticut

CATCH Neighborhood Housing

New Hampshire

Center for Latino Progress

Connecticut

Center for Medicare Advocacy

Connecticut

Children's Friend

Rhode Island

Clinica Esperanza

Rhode Island

Connecticut Community Care

Connecticut

Connecticut Community of Addiction Recovery (CCAR)

Connecticut

Connecticut Food Bank

Connecticut

Connecting for Children and Families (Woonsocket)

Rhode Island

Crossroads

Rhode Island

End Hunger Connecticut

Connecticut

Enlace de Familias/Holyoke Family Network

Massachusetts

Families in Transition - New Horizons

New Hampshire

Family & Children's Service of Greater Lynn

Massachusetts

Friendly House

Massachusetts

Friends Way

Rhode Island

Granite State Organizing Project

New Hampshire

Health Equity Solutions

Connecticut

Health Imperatives

Massachusetts

Hispanic Alliance of Southeastern Connecticut

Connecticut

Latino Health Insurance Project

Massachusetts

Marguerite's Place

New Hampshire

Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition

Massachusetts

Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children

Massachusetts

New Futures

New Hampshire

New Hampshire Food Bank

New Hampshire

North Central Area Agency on Aging

Connecticut

North Country Health Consortium

New Hampshire

Operation A.B.L.E.

Massachusetts

Rhode Island Community Food Bank

Rhode Island

Rhode Island for Community and Justice

Rhode Island

Rhode Island Free Clinic

Rhode Island

Rhode Island Kids Count

Rhode Island

Seacoast Family Promise

New Hampshire

Senior Resources Agency on Aging 

Connecticut

Sojourner House

Rhode Island

Southwestern Connecticut Agency on Aging and Independent Living

Connecticut

Square One

Massachusetts

St. Francis House

Massachusetts

TLC Family Resource Center

New Hampshire

Welcoming New Hampshire

New Hampshire

Western Connecticut Area Agency on Aging

Connecticut

About Tufts Health Plan Foundation
Established in 2008, Tufts Health Plan Foundation supports the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve. The Foundation has given more than $35 million to Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island nonprofits that promote healthy living with an emphasis on older people. The Foundation began funding in New Hampshire in 2016 and in Connecticut in 2019. Tufts Health Plan Foundation funds programs that move communities toward implementing age-friendly policies and practices that are relevant, focus on older people, and include them in community solutions. Visit www.tuftshealthplanfoundation.org for grant program information and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About Tufts Health Plan
Celebrating our 40th anniversary in 2019, Tufts Health Plan is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality health care coverage.  Staying true to our mission of improving the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve, we touch the lives of more than 1.16 million members in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut through employer-sponsored plans; Medicare; Medicaid and Marketplace plans, offering health insurance coverage across the life span regardless of age or circumstance. We are continually among the top health plans in the country based on quality and member satisfaction. Our Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the highest rating possible.* Our commercial HMO/POS and Massachusetts PPO plans are rated 5 out of 5 – the highest rating possible – by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).**

To learn more about how we're redefining what a health plan can do, visit www.tuftshealthplan.com/whatwedo.  Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn

*Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. For more information on plan ratings, go to www.medicare.gov. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO plans received 5 out of 5 stars for contract years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019.

** NCQA's Private Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019–2020; Tufts Health Plan's HMO/POS plan in Massachusetts and Rhode Island rated a 5 out of 5; Tufts Health Plan's PPO plan in Massachusetts rated a 5 out of 5. NCQA's Medicaid Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019-2020.  This rating references Tufts Health Plan's Massachusetts Medicaid plan.  Tufts Health Plan's Rhode Island Medicaid plan has not yet been rated.

CONTACT
Alrie McNiff Daniels
857-304-3338
Alrie_Daniels@tufts-health.com

Kathleen Makela
857-304-8293
Kathleen_Makela@tufts-health.com 

SOURCE Tufts Health Plan

Related Links

http://www.tuftshealthplan.com

Also from this source

Tufts Health Plan receives the highest rating possible for the...

Tufts Health Plan Named a Best Place to Work for Disability...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

40 for 40: Tufts Health Plan Foundation Contributes $1 Million to Over 40 New England Non-Profits to Mark Tufts Health Plan's 40th Anniversary

News provided by

Tufts Health Plan

Sep 24, 2019, 09:00 ET