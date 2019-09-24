40 for 40: Tufts Health Plan Foundation Contributes $1 Million to Over 40 New England Non-Profits to Mark Tufts Health Plan's 40th Anniversary

"We recognize that non-profit organizations are on the frontlines of service and play a crucial role in building stronger and healthier communities for all of us," said Tom Croswell, president and CEO of Tufts Health Plan. "These angel grants are a way of saying 'thank you' to those organizations addressing the economic and social conditions that influence the health of our diverse communities and helping them to keep up the great work they do."

The $25,000 grants—10 in each of the states where Tufts Health Plan serves members—support a range of nonprofit organizations doing exemplary work to promote community health and wellness. The organizations receiving grants work on a variety of issues including housing and homelessness, assistance to vulnerable children and families, and ensuring a complete count in the upcoming U.S. Census. (Census data are used to determine the distribution of federal funds, grants and support to states, counties and communities.)

"We know that health happens where we live, work and play," said Nora Moreno Cargie, president of Tufts Health Plan Foundation and vice president for corporate citizenship at Tufts Health Plan. "Our motivation is to boost organizations addressing issues that adversely affect health and reduce health disparities."

The Tufts Health Plan Foundation has given more than $35 million to community organizations since 2008 and will give nearly $5 million in community grants this year.

The anniversary grants were awarded to:

Agency on Aging of South Central Connecticut Connecticut CATCH Neighborhood Housing New Hampshire Center for Latino Progress Connecticut Center for Medicare Advocacy Connecticut Children's Friend Rhode Island Clinica Esperanza Rhode Island Connecticut Community Care Connecticut Connecticut Community of Addiction Recovery (CCAR) Connecticut Connecticut Food Bank Connecticut Connecting for Children and Families (Woonsocket) Rhode Island Crossroads Rhode Island End Hunger Connecticut Connecticut Enlace de Familias/Holyoke Family Network Massachusetts Families in Transition - New Horizons New Hampshire Family & Children's Service of Greater Lynn Massachusetts Friendly House Massachusetts Friends Way Rhode Island Granite State Organizing Project New Hampshire Health Equity Solutions Connecticut Health Imperatives Massachusetts Hispanic Alliance of Southeastern Connecticut Connecticut Latino Health Insurance Project Massachusetts Marguerite's Place New Hampshire Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition Massachusetts Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children Massachusetts New Futures New Hampshire New Hampshire Food Bank New Hampshire North Central Area Agency on Aging Connecticut North Country Health Consortium New Hampshire Operation A.B.L.E. Massachusetts Rhode Island Community Food Bank Rhode Island Rhode Island for Community and Justice Rhode Island Rhode Island Free Clinic Rhode Island Rhode Island Kids Count Rhode Island Seacoast Family Promise New Hampshire Senior Resources Agency on Aging Connecticut Sojourner House Rhode Island Southwestern Connecticut Agency on Aging and Independent Living Connecticut Square One Massachusetts St. Francis House Massachusetts TLC Family Resource Center New Hampshire Welcoming New Hampshire New Hampshire Western Connecticut Area Agency on Aging Connecticut

About Tufts Health Plan Foundation

Established in 2008, Tufts Health Plan Foundation supports the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve. The Foundation has given more than $35 million to Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island nonprofits that promote healthy living with an emphasis on older people. The Foundation began funding in New Hampshire in 2016 and in Connecticut in 2019. Tufts Health Plan Foundation funds programs that move communities toward implementing age-friendly policies and practices that are relevant, focus on older people, and include them in community solutions. Visit www.tuftshealthplanfoundation.org for grant program information and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About Tufts Health Plan

Celebrating our 40th anniversary in 2019, Tufts Health Plan is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality health care coverage. Staying true to our mission of improving the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve, we touch the lives of more than 1.16 million members in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut through employer-sponsored plans; Medicare; Medicaid and Marketplace plans, offering health insurance coverage across the life span regardless of age or circumstance. We are continually among the top health plans in the country based on quality and member satisfaction. Our Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the highest rating possible.* Our commercial HMO/POS and Massachusetts PPO plans are rated 5 out of 5 – the highest rating possible – by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).**

To learn more about how we're redefining what a health plan can do, visit www.tuftshealthplan.com/whatwedo . Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube and LinkedIn

*Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. For more information on plan ratings, go to www.medicare.gov. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO plans received 5 out of 5 stars for contract years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019.

** NCQA's Private Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019–2020; Tufts Health Plan's HMO/POS plan in Massachusetts and Rhode Island rated a 5 out of 5; Tufts Health Plan's PPO plan in Massachusetts rated a 5 out of 5. NCQA's Medicaid Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019-2020. This rating references Tufts Health Plan's Massachusetts Medicaid plan. Tufts Health Plan's Rhode Island Medicaid plan has not yet been rated.

CONTACT

Alrie McNiff Daniels

857-304-3338

Alrie_Daniels@tufts-health.com

Kathleen Makela

857-304-8293

Kathleen_Makela@tufts-health.com

SOURCE Tufts Health Plan

Related Links

http://www.tuftshealthplan.com

