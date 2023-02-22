40 Lessons to Transform your 40 Days

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare for a transformative Lenten season with 40 daily lessons on the Mass from Relevant Radio, perfect for a quick listen and watch. Father Rocky's Lenten Lessons on the Mass offers a unique video glimpse into the central celebration of the Catholic faith, from the moment you arrive to the final blessing.

Perfect for Christians curious about the Catholic Mass, catechumens, ministers and educators, these lessons are sent straight to your inbox every day for free, from Ash Wednesday to Holy Saturday.

Relevant Radio white logo alongside "Lenten Lessons on the Mass" title in gold text; includes image of Father Rocky elevating the host in the Consecration.

These bite-sized videos welcoming for all ages, from elementary-aged children to lifelong Catholics and converts! Relevant Radio listener and longtime Catholic Annette wrote in gratitude: "I am refocusing my life to better understand the Catholic faith I was baptized into as a baby. I think that all Catholics should watch and learn the real reason why we do what we do during Mass!"

Transform your 40 days with 40 insightful and joyful lessons, perfect for the whole family and all walks of faith. "You're going to learn things you've always wondered about but never had anyone to ask," Fr. Rocky promises curious listeners. "We're going to explain it all to you because the more you learn about your faith, the more likely you are to live it. If you live it, you'll love it, and if you love it, you'll never leave it."

Find more information and sign up for Father Rocky's Lenten Lessons on the Mass today at relevantradio.com/lent – and try out a video today. See why this series had over 1 million video views in the 2022 Lenten season!

Relevant Radio brings Christ to the world through the media with informative, entertaining, and interactive programming twenty-four hours per day, seven days per week. The Relevant Radio network is currently serving the Church by broadcasting coast-to-coast on over 200 owned and operated and affiliate stations, reaching over 270 million souls. Programming can be heard worldwide via streaming audio at relevantradio.com and on the free mobile app.

