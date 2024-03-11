40% of Companies Embrace AI in Testing, According to PractiTest's 2024 State of Testing™ Report

REHOVOT, Israel , March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading SaaS test management platform company PractiTest is announcing the publication of its annual State of Testing™ Report.

The 11th edition of the State of Testing™ Report reveals key figures in testing methodologies, automation, AI-based tools, and more. This year shows a significant increase in test-driven development, with 23% of survey participants noting that their organizations follow TDD approaches, compared to 18% last year.

Today, more testers are involved in CI and CD processes, nearly 50% of respondents said that they take an active part in defining and maintaining the process, compared to 40% in 2023. Respondents whose companies don't deploy CI/CD decreased to 10%, indicating a continued downward trend.

Few things have changed software development more than automation. However, 42% of survey participants feel uncomfortable writing automation scripts. QA managers will need to ensure their teams have the necessary skills to remain competitive. Testers will need to strengthen their automation skills in order to elevate their careers.

AI has been THE buzzword of the year. Surprisingly, 60% of survey participants don't use AI tools for testing. Of those who do use them, 25% use AI tools for test case creation, 23% for optimizing test cases, and 20% for test planning. Over 50% said they can see the impact of generative AI for improving the efficiency of test automation.

According to the report, 50% of organizations don't measure the costs of defects escaping into production. Half of the organizations surveyed are using other metrics, such as test coverage and execution, test effectiveness, and net promoter score to measure the impact of testing.

Now more than ever, companies need to keep up with market demand amid shifting priorities and trends. By digging deeper into the current state of affairs, organizations can better prepare themselves to meet consumer expectations and maintain competitive advantage. To see the full report, visit the PractiTest website .

About PractiTest

PractiTest is an end-to-end test management platform that centralizes all your QA work, processes, teams, and tools into one platform to bridge silos, unify communication, and enable one source of truth across your organization.

With PractiTest you can make informed data-driven decisions based on end-to-end visibility provided by customizable reports, real-time dashboards, and dynamic filter views.

Improve team's productivity; reuse testing elements to eliminate repetitive tasks, plan your team's work based on AI-generated insights and enable your team to focus on what really matters. PractiTest helps you align your testing operation with business goals, and deliver better products faster.

For more news and events from PractiTest visit: https://www.practitest.com/news-events/

Contact

May Ossi

+1-312-999-5588

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997506/PractiTest_Logo.jpg

SOURCE PractiTest