40% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Wearable Technology Market | Share, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Opportunities | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Polar Electro Oy, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Vuzix Corp., and Xiaomi Corp. are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Wearable device manufacturers are integrating near-field communication (NFC) technology as a standard into most devices to enable contactless payment by a direct tap and pay via POS terminal. The process reduces the transaction time compared to the cash or card method and eliminates the need to carry cash or cards. Moreover, the growing adoption of contactless payment is increasing the number of partnerships among the market participants to facilitate the use of wearable devices for payment. This is also encouraging vendors to integrate the contactless payment feature into their offerings. For instance, Xiaomi launched its MI Band 3, which was integrated with NFC chips and supported contactless payment. The growing preference for contactless payment through wearable devices and its rapid adoption will drive the growth of the global wearable technology market during the forecast period.

Wearable Technology Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Product

Smartwatches



Wireless Headphones



HMDs



Smart Bands



Smart Clothing



Smart Glasses



Smart Rings

Geographic Landscape

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Wearable Technology Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the marketprovides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of new technologies, the presence of large crowdfunding platforms, and the rising adoption of contactless payment methods are some of the factors that will significantly influence the growth of the wearable technology market share in this region.

40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for wearable technology in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Wearable Technology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 35.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.70 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries China and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Polar Electro Oy, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Vuzix Corp., and Xiaomi Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

