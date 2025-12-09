40% of Home Buyers and Sellers Fear a Real Estate Market Crash in 2026

Amid concerns about the economy and a potential market crash, 93% of 2026 buyers and sellers plan to change their habits to save money in the year ahead.

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 40% of Americans planning to buy or sell a home in 2026 worry about a potential real estate market crash, while nearly all (98%) expect challenges when buying or selling next year, according to a new report from Clever Offers, a platform owned by Clever Real Estate that allows home sellers on tight timelines to explore their selling options.

Just 40% of buyers and sellers believe the U.S. economy is heading in the right direction, while 40% expect the economy to worsen in 2026 — compared to just 27% who think it will improve.

Percentage of 2026 home buyers and sellers who... Will 2026 be a good time to...

More than half (55%) foresee a recession or economic depression, and 93% anticipate challenges to their financial stability, with inflation and rising costs cited as the top concern (33%).

In fact, nearly half (40%) of buyers and sellers worry they may not be able to afford housing payments in 2026 due to the economic climate.

Amid financial pressures, nearly half of 2026 sellers (45%) are considering selling without an agent, up from 33% who considered it last year.

Overall, 55% of buyers and sellers expect home prices to rise in 2026, compared to 42% of agents. The percentage of agents (30%) who expect home prices to fall in 2026 is nearly double the 16% of buyers and sellers who expect a decline.

Still, all groups remain broadly optimistic. Nearly three-quarters of buyers and sellers think 2026 will be a good time to buy (73%) and sell (72%), with agents expressing similar optimism for both buying (77%) and selling (75%).

Expectations for overall market conditions vary, with 42% of buyers and sellers predicting a buyer's market, 34% a seller's market, and 23% a balanced one. Agents echo that sentiment, with 48% expecting a buyer's market, 28% a seller's market, and 24% a balanced market.

Although a majority of real estate agents (51%) think 2026 will be better for the real estate market than 2025, nearly all (96%) anticipate challenges ahead.

Read the full report at: https://cleveroffers.com/research/housing-market-predictions-2026

