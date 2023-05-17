40% of Insured Drivers in the U.S. Are Stressed About Affording Their Car Insurance

News provided by

Policygenius

17 May, 2023, 10:01 ET

Survey finds younger Americans stressed about the cost of car insurance more likely to drive uninsured to save money

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the annual inflation rate still at 5%, Americans are paying higher prices for everything — and essential financial services are no exception. In fact, an exclusive new survey reports 43% of insured drivers in the U.S. are paying more for their car insurance than they were last year at this time.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, 40% of insured drivers say they're stressed about being able to afford car insurance, a requirement for drivers in most states, adding to the broader anxiety Americans feel around the pressures on their wallets. This is especially true with many millennials and Gen Z — more than half (55%) of drivers age 18 to 34 are stressed about being able to afford auto insurance and 24% say that they're "very stressed."

Other findings from the Policygenius Car Insurance Affordability Survey include:

  • 45% of insured drivers ages 18 to 34 say they've thought about driving without car insurance because of the cost in the past year, and 17% have actually done it.
  • Younger drivers (18 to 34) were the most likely to have switched or considered switching car insurance companies because of high costs
    • 36% said they had thought about changing car insurance companies because of high rates in the past year but haven't switched yet
    • 25% said they switched companies in the last 12 months because their car insurance was too expensive

"Our survey found that people are changing their behaviors, and sometimes even going so far as to take a major financial risk by driving completely uninsured," Andrew Hurst, licensed property and casualty insurance expert at Policygenius, said. "Car insurance is getting expensive for most people, but there are ways you can make your insurance more affordable. Re-shopping your insurance before it's time to renew is the best way to make sure you're getting the right coverage at an affordable price, but you can also check to see if there are any discounts you qualify for and adjust your coverage based on your car's age and value."

Policygenius commissioned YouGov to poll 2,780 American adults (aged 18+), 2,134 of whom confirmed having car insurance. The survey was carried out online from April 12 through April 14, 2023. The results have been weighted to represent all US adults. The margin of error was between +/- 1.1% and +/- 2.1% depending on the question. Percentages were rounded to the nearest whole number, so some totals may not add up to 100. You can see more data and the full methodology in the Policygenius Car Insurance Affordability Survey report.

About Policygenius
Policygenius transforms the insurance journey for today's consumer, providing a one-stop platform where customers can compare options from top insurance carriers, get unbiased expert advice, buy policies, and manage their insurance portfolio, in one seamless, integrated experience. Our proprietary technology platform integrates with the leading life, disability, and home & auto insurance carriers and delivers an exceptional digital experience for both consumers and insurance carriers. Since 2014, our content, digital tools, and experts have served as a resource for millions of people on their insurance journey, and we have sold more than $200 billion in coverage.

To receive Policygenius announcements, email [email protected].

For more information:
Brooke Niemeyer
Associate Director of Media Relations
[email protected] 

SOURCE Policygenius

Also from this source

Policygenius and Financial Independence Group Announce Partnership to Simplify Term Life Insurance Fulfillment for FIG's Network of Financial Professionals

Majority of homeowners could be left unprotected in the event of a disaster

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.