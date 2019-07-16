40% of Latin American Shared Services Centers are Integrating Robots into Daily Use

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Latin America is becoming increasingly attractive as a location for Shared Services Centers due to its increasing labor pool, sustainability, soft skills and technical capabilities. The Shared Services and Analytics Network survey found that 29% of Latin American countries are integrating IA Chatbots, 31% are using Artificial Intelligence, and 29% are using Machine Learning. SSON data includes how Latin American SSOs are planning to expand the scope of their operations this year by offering new services. Around 40% of Latin American SSOs are also planning to scale down their footprint while they broaden their operations as automation becomes more prevalent.

2019 Latin American State of the Market

Will employees lose their jobs? The past few years have shown a clear trend away from transactional, human-based work towards knowledge-driven activity enabled by data and automation. Yet, and despite the anxiety unleashed by "automation", this has not translated to obvious job losses.

"Many global companies have invested in Latin America strategically as a hub for their Shared Service Centers, which have proven to optimize administrative functions in a more cost effective way", says Tiffany Ramirez, Senior Marketing Manager of IQPC. By nature, the purpose of a Shared Service operation is to achieve efficiency in processes; therefore efficiency becomes a top priority. 48% of SSC's in Latin America are planning to expand their scopes over the next 12 months.

The insights a modern SSO can offer the business, such as a thorough understanding of services processing, automation, and data analytics, will set it apart from the rest. 26% of SSC's in Latin America are already in testing and pilot stage with Intelligent Automation.

In addition, the interest in globalized business services continues, as 17% of respondents have confirmed full GBS implementation and 15% have partial GBS. A significant segment is also committed to pursing it in the next three to five years. 31% are planning to implement GBS in the next 3-5 years.

For more information on Intelligent Automation, RPA, and new technology within Shared Services Centers in Latin America, view the full 2019 market report.

Furthermore, meet with c-level executives from Citi, Uber, Bridgestone, Equifax, Aeromexico, PepsiCo, and more to learn how their optimizing their SSC's at the 13th Shared Services and Outsourcing Week in San Jose, Costa Rica on September 9th. View the event guide and the full list of speakers, sessions, workshops, and site tours.

