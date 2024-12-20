40 Strategy Wins Double Recognition in Business Worldwide Magazine's 2024 Global Corporate Excellence Awards

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 40 Strategy, a leading strategic planning consultancy led by CEO, Carl J Cox, has been distinguished on the global stage, receiving two prestigious accolades at the 2024 Business Worldwide Global Corporate Excellence Awards. The consultancy earned the titles Most Innovative Business Risk Assessment Tool - USA and Best Strategic Growth Partner for Small to Mid-Sized Enterprises - USA.

The Global Corporate Excellence Awards spotlight companies and leaders worldwide who demonstrate exceptional innovation, ethical standards, and outstanding performance. By celebrating such achievements, the awards inspire a culture of excellence and forward-thinking solutions across industries. These awards solidify 40 Strategy's position as a transformative force in empowering businesses to unlock value, improve efficiency, and achieve sustainable growth.

At the core of the company's success is the $4M Strategy™ Growth Assessment and Risk Tool, which evaluates businesses across 40 critical areas, delivering actionable insights that drive measurable outcomes.

Unlike traditional strategic planning methods that often fall short in execution, the $4M Strategy™ provides a clear, step-by-step roadmap to improve operations, reduce risk, and increase business value. By identifying untapped opportunities, streamlining inefficiencies, and aligning teams with key performance goals, 40 Strategy ensures businesses are prepared to scale sustainably and thrive long-term.

"Our mission is simple: empower business owners to unlock their full potential and elevate value," said Carl J Cox, CEO of 40 Strategy. "These awards validate our innovative approach and the measurable results we deliver for our clients. It's exciting to be recognized globally for helping businesses grow strategically and efficiently."

The recognition comes on the heels of numerous client success stories. For example, Terrane Surveying, a Washington-based firm, partnered with 40 Strategy to address inefficiencies that slowed project completion. Through the $4M Strategy™ process, Terrane reduced project times from 140 hours to 40, resulting in a 40% increase in sales and the ability to complete 500+ additional projects annually.

As businesses navigate increasing complexity, 40 Strategy remains committed to helping leaders build resilience, improve efficiency, and achieve their long-term vision. By focusing on measurable outcomes and delivering actionable strategies, the consultancy continues to redefine success for SMEs across industries.

For more information about 40 Strategy and its award-winning services, visit 40strategy.com .

For more information about the 2024 Global Corporate Excellence Awards and its winners, please visit https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/2024-global-corporate-excellence-awards-winners/

