"40 Under 40" Gala Dinner Celebrates the Success of North America's Forty Most Successful and Ambitious Young Business Leaders in 2022

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Elite Awards – recognize the talent of the most successful business leaders worldwide and connects them via networking. They aim to provide opportunities for expansion and growth for businesses and boost their profits.

Violinist Jesus Saenz performing Frank SInatra's "New York, New York" at the 2022 Business Elite's "40 Under 40" Gala Dinner at the historic luxurious "St. Regis New York" Hotel in Manhattan, New York. Award acceptance speech by Sidney Lee Jr., Director, Quality at Virgin Galactic at "St. Regis New York" Library

Therefore, Business Elite organized a "40 Under 40" Gala Dinner at one of the most luxurious and prestigious hotels on the East Coast of the United States. The venue was a hotel built by one of the wealthiest men in America, John Jacob Astor IV, in 1904; a New York City landmark and former residence for Salvador Dali, William Paley, and Nikola Tesla. It is the same hotel where John Lennon recorded a "Happy Xmas" demo.

The Gala Dinner began with a Champagne Reception followed by a black-tie event at the famous "Library." The venue justified and reflected the brilliance and success of the business leaders. It reiterates that the honorees are so successful that they deserve to be honored at such a luxurious venue.

President of the Board of Directors, Mr. Damjan Daskaloski gave an inspiring speech and shared pearls of wisdom with the business elite gathered under one roof. Mr. Daskaloski said,

"We, at Business Elite Awards, started this with a mission-based on values we all carry together. Throughout our careers, we've been trying to build business networks to connect businesses from different countries and regions in North America and Europe because we honestly believe in the unmatched importance of business networks.

And look where our mission has brought us today. We started the Business Elite's "40 Under 40" prestigious awards program with the goal to identify the business people like you - aspiring young business leaders and industry disruptors with the undoubted attitude, quality, potential, desire, determination, and ambition to shape the world of business over the coming decades. And looking at you tonight, from this stage at St. Regis New York, arguably the world's most luxurious hotel and one of Manhattan's landmarks, I must say, WE SUCCEEDED!"

The honorees basked in the luxury and company of the finest in the business and enjoyed delicious cuisines. One of the participants was heard saying, "I would have probably needed 40 years to meet these 40 amazing people, which I did only in one night. Jim Rohn was right, your network is your net worth."

Congratulations to all Honorees; thanks for their participation in this memorable night. Business Elite Awards will continue with its mission to create business networks; stay tuned for the announcement of the future Gala Dinners.

About Business Elite Awards

This prestigious award recognizes the talent of the most successful business leaders worldwide and connects them via networking. It aims to provide opportunities for expansion and growth for promising businesses.

