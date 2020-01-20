40 Under 40 Honor For Texas' Trey Rome, Founder/CEO Of HTS

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Among his many honors over the past two years, successful Texas maverick, Trey Rome, is among the prestigious 2020 Dallas Business Journal "40 Under 40" business leaders under age 40 who are making their mark on North Texas.

Dallas Business Journal cited Rome's impressive professional achievements and proven track record as what set him apart.

As Founder/CEO of Home Tax Solutions (HTS), Rome achieved an average annualized revenue growth rate of 55% over the past three years, and with 23 on staff, managed to capture one-third of all property tax loans in Texas. HTS is Texas' largest property tax loan originator, is one of SMU's Top 100 fastest growing, privately held entrepreneurial companies in Dallas and US Business News named HTS "Best 2019 Property Tax Lender in Texas."

Eight years ago, Rome started HTS at his kitchen table. Today, offices are in Houston, Austin, San Antonio and McAllen and Dallas headquarters will be expanding.

Rome sites hiring the right people as a key to business success, placing major emphasis on a person's character and who wants to be part of HTS.

One of the most important qualities Rome looks for in leadership is impeccable follow-up. "It makes a difference when you have a collaborative meeting with a leader, determine action plans, and trust they will be implemented," said Rome.

He creates a diverse climate with age, race and gender hires and believes diversity enables different points of view that spark innovation and deliver competitive advantages.

Rome suggests happy employees is key to retentions, which is why he hired a healthcare consultant to develop benefits better than others in his industry.

Rome believes in giving back to the community, individually and as a company, as a way to foster employee unity.

Banking was Rome's first job graduating college. His boss was a great mentor and helped jumpstart his entrepreneurial spirit. That, along with what he learned as a student at SMU, "the most important thing about a business is its people," are the two guiding forces and principles which helped take Rome's business from 0 to 100 in eight short years and can help others achieve similar success.

Rome graduated from SMU; lives in Dallas with his wife and two sons.

Contact:

Fran Cashen, 949.735.5641

cashencreative@att.net

SOURCE Home Tax Solutions

Related Links

https://www.hometaxsolutions.com

