40 Washington State Students Receive Top Results in Cambridge International Exams

OLYMPIA, Wash., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty students from Washington have received prestigious awards from Cambridge Assessment International Education, part of the University of Cambridge, acknowledging their outstanding examination performance. These awards, which include Top in the Country and Scholar Awards, celebrate the success of students taking Cambridge pre-advanced and advanced, college-level assessments.

Washington students performed exceptionally well in the recent June 2022 Cambridge exams. Students in Lake Washington School District and Federal Way School District who took Cambridge IGCSE, A, and AS level exams received honors including Top in the Country for Literature in English, High Achievement in Coordinated Sciences, and Scholar Awards with Merit and Distinction across various subjects.

"It is a great pleasure to honor students and teachers in Washington State for their phenomenal work in Cambridge courses and examinations," said Mark Cavone, Cambridge International Regional Director, North America. "These results are a testament to the impressive talent of students and teachers in the state and it is a delight to celebrate their success. I speak for all of us at Cambridge International as I wish them every success in the coming year."

While schools in Washington State can use the Cambridge curriculum alongside other competitor curriculum programs, Cambridge is increasingly chosen as the lead provider because of the program's advanced academics. The Cambridge Pathway brings together a globally recognized instructional approach that aligns curriculum, teaching, and learning with meaningful assessments that measure mastery. By employing a spiral approach to learning, grounded in years of academic research, Cambridge curriculum reinforces what students have learned while at the same time taking them forward. At each stage of learning, Cambridge courses and exams stress the importance of achieving mastery of content and skills.

Each year, nearly 1 million students participate in Cambridge International programs worldwide, making more than 1.75 million exam entries. Over the past two years, the number of U.S. students participating in the Cambridge program has increased by 15-16% annually. The largest growth has occurred at the high school level where the number of schools offering Cambridge International AS and A Level exams has grown by 220%. Many colleges and universities across the US give credit for Cambridge exams. Cambridge Advanced has also been found to prepare students well for higher education.

More than 900 U.S. colleges and universities recognize the Cambridge program, including all members of the Ivy League, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Duke University, New York University, and University of Virginia. Further public institutions in the following states give college credit for qualifying grades on the Cambridge exams: AZ, FL, KS, KY, IN, MD, MS, NC, PA, SC, VA, and WA. Outside the U.S., Cambridge programs are offered at more than 10,000 schools in over 160 countries.

About Cambridge Assessment International Education

Cambridge Assessment International Education prepares school students for life, helping them develop an informed curiosity and a lasting passion for learning. We are part of the University of Cambridge.

Our Cambridge Pathway gives students a clear path for educational success from age 5 to 19. Schools can shape its curriculum around how they want students to learn – with a wide range of subjects and flexible ways to offer them. It helps students discover new abilities and a wider world, and give them the transferable skills they need for life, so they can achieve at school, university, and work.

Learn more! Visit www.cambridgeinternational.org

SOURCE Cambridge International