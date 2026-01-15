40-Year Goat Milk Skincare Leader Dionis Debuts Intensive Body Butter Collection and Expands Cult-Favorite Hand Cream Line

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dionis Goat Milk Skincare, a heritage clean beauty brand with more than 40 years of expertise in goat milk–based formulas, expands its product portfolio with seven new SKUS, including a Goat Milk Body Butter collection and a new "Freshly Picked" fragrance for its popular hand creams and body lotion. Goat Milk Body Butter debuts in four fragrances and an unscented option. It's an intensive moisturizer designed to restore the skin barrier and deliver lasting hydration—especially for dry and sensitive skin.

Dionis Goat Milk Body Butter Collection

Powered by goat milk, an ingredient with a similar pH to human skin, the formula delivers deep nourishment to relieve dryness and restore comfort. Its lightweight, non-greasy texture absorbs easily leaving skin feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated. Ideal for sensitive, compromised, or post-sun skin in need of soothing moisture.

This rich yet fast-absorbing body butter harnesses the power of goat milk, naturally loaded with vitamins and nutrients that deeply nourish and condition dry skin. Designed for targeted use on high-impact areas like elbows, knees, and heels, it leaves skin noticeably softer, smoother, and more resilient.

"Goat milk's natural compatibility with human skin is what makes it such a powerful yet gentle skincare ingredient," says Karen Minsky, President of Dionis Goat Milk Skincare. "Our body butter was created to deliver meaningful hydration while remaining comfortable for even the most sensitive skin types."

Alongside the Body Butter launch, Dionis is also introducing Freshly Picked, a new fragrance collection debuting in the brand's cult-favorite Goat Milk Hand Cream and Body Lotion. Beloved for its distinctive fragrances, Dionis continues to expand its scent portfolio with Freshly Picked—a luminous blend of orchard fruits and blooming florals that leaves a trail of delicate elegance.

Body Butter fragrances include Vanilla Bean, Sea Treasures, Milk & Honey, Lavender Blossom and an unscented option. All Dionis products are dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, Leaping Bunny certified, and rooted in the brand's farm-to-skin philosophy.

Price: $25 (8.5 oz jar)

Availability: Launching nationwide January 15, 2026 at DionisGMSkincare.com.

