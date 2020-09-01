40-Year-Old Human Services Agency Changes Name, Launches Fresh Brand

MONTPELIER, Vt., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Professional Practice, Inc., a 40-year-old human services agency providing supports for people with special and educational needs in five states and headquartered in Vermont, announced today that it is changing its name to Aspire Living & Learning.

The agency was established in Vermont in 1981 and emerged in response to the inadequate and unjust social policies of the '70s and '80s when people with developmental and psychiatric disabilities left institutions and returned to their local communities. Those communities were ill-equipped to provide specialized services necessary to empower individuals and respect differences so IPPI was formed to support families, caregivers, and the individuals themselves.

For nearly 40 years, Aspire Living & Learning has continually evolved, customizing services to the changing needs and interests of those supported by the agency. Aspire now provides programs for individuals throughout their lives, starting with early intervention for children with autism, private and public special education support, and foster care for youth, as well as employment, day and residential options for adults. Aspire Living & Learning currently provides services in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Maryland.

"Today is an important milestone," said Lou Giramma, CEO, who took the helm in 2015. "Just as our work creates opportunities for transformation among those we serve, we too are transforming as an agency. Today, we re-emerge under a new name. And as we look to the future, Aspire Living & Learning is an agency always focused on making a positive impact — on the people we support and employ, on the communities where we live and work, and on the work of creating a more inclusive world."

Today, the agency announced its new name to a virtual audience from across the region. Aspire Living & Learning's 1,200 employees, along with supported individuals, family, and stakeholders, were invited to a YouTube livestream, where Giramma made the big reveal.

"My life is far better now than it was nine years ago. I also have gotten drastically better with my social skills and I am now able to have a steady conversation with almost anyone," said Matt Judge, who received Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy from Aspire Living & Learning for many years. "I have to give thanks to my parents and all the therapists and behavior analysts who worked with me over the years, as I would never be where I am now without them."

Nicole Dufour has worked with Aspire Living & Learning for 32 years as a home care provider in New Hampshire. "This name change has been a long time coming. I am so excited to be a part of today's launch," said Dufour. "Aspire Living & Learning's helping people live the lives they want is the cornerstone of the new brand. The name captures who we are as a team perfectly."

