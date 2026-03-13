40-Year Tax Attorney Reveals Millions May Qualify for Little-Known IRS Relief Status

ATLANTA, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As tax season ramps up, a renowned tax attorney is urging financially distressed taxpayers to learn about the IRS's little-known "Currently Not Collectible" (CNC) status, which can halt collection efforts for those who qualify.

Charles T. Almond III, a tax attorney with more than 40 years of experience representing taxpayers before the IRS Collection Division, said many Americans who owe back taxes remain unaware that the hardship designation exists and how easy it is to qualify.

Tax Closure Charles Almond

"Many taxpayers assume that once they owe the IRS, they have no choice but to enter a payment plan they cannot afford," Almond said. "In reality, the IRS has a formal process for evaluating whether someone truly has the financial ability to pay. If they don't, collections can be paused."

Under CNC status, the IRS may cease levies on wages, bank accounts, and other collection sources, provided the taxpayer meets specific financial criteria and remains compliant with future filing and payment requirements. Eligibility is determined solely by the IRS based on individual circumstances.

Almond said confusion surrounding IRS hardship options often leads taxpayers to pursue costly resolution strategies unnecessarily or ignore IRS notices altogether.

"There is a widespread misconception that the IRS never stops collecting," he said. "The agency does not want to spend time pursuing individuals who can demonstrate they cannot pay. The key is properly presenting financial information using the required IRS forms and standards."

Almond began his career as an accountant before earning his law degree from Emory University School of Law. He previously worked in the tax department of PricewaterhouseCoopers and later served as in-house tax counsel for Citizens & Southern Banks. In 1983, he founded his Taxpayers' Clinic, dedicating his practice to representing taxpayers before the IRS.

TaxClosure, a guided educational platform founded by Almond, provides step-by-step instruction that handholds taxpayers through the IRS hardship evaluation process, including completing IRS Form 433, which the IRS uses to determine CNC status.

For more information, visit www.taxclosure.org .

Contact:

Ben Cooke

310.720.1214

[email protected]

SOURCE Tax Closure